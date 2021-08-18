BUTTE — After spending the last six years at Deer Lodge, Dakota Norris will be taking over as Anaconda’s athletic director and assistant principal.
Norris, a native of Dillon who played basketball and baseball growing up, was the boys’ basketball coach for all six years he was at Deer Lodge. He was the Wardens’ AD for the last three years.
“This year I will not be coaching, but I also don't think I'm closing the door forever on coaching,” he said during a Wednesday interview with The Montana Standard. “It's one of my biggest passions.”
Norris, 30, who graduated from the University of Montana Western in 2014, first got the itch to explore school administration as recent as “a couple years ago.” A math teacher at the time, he wanted to see what kind of impact he could make on a broader scale, outside of just his classroom.
On the athletics side at Anaconda, one of Norris’ immediate goals is to get the boys programs on par with the girls programs.
“I think the girls side of Anaconda, you can even date it back all the way to the Torry Hill days and all that; they've always been super successful in sports,” he said. “Not that they don't need attention, I just don't think that they need nearly as much building.
“I think the boys programs are where we're going to put a little bit more focus, and I think we have the right coaches in place. It's just, how do we get our boys to catch up a little bit? How do we get the participation up?”
As for the academic administration side, as assistant principal, Norris said he is anxious to learn from his new coworkers at Anaconda.
“Anaconda has a great staff and I think they've hired one of the best candidates in Eric Swanson as a principal,” Norris said. “I think my main thing is to sit back and learn from the teachers, learn from Eric and make goals once I decide what I think what can be changed or at least fixed a little bit. Right now, I have absolutely no plans really to just go in and try to fix things that I don't even know if they're problems or not, at least in my eyes.”
Norris added that he had not anticipated his departure from Deer Lodge would come when it did. But the job at Anaconda presented a “now or never” type of situation.
“I think the big thing is I've always wanted to live in Southwest Montana, and while I never saw myself leaving Deer Lodge anytime soon, these administration jobs sometimes don't open up,” he said. “I don't think I'll ever leave this part of the state. Once it opened up, it took a lot of processing to all of a sudden move from the place you've known forever.”
