The Dillon Beavers boys' and girls' basketball teams start their 2022-2023 campaigns at the Western A Basketball Tip-Off Tournament Friday and Saturday in Frenchtown.

The boys’ side of the tournament will be at Frenchtown High School on Friday and at Frenchtown Middle School on Saturday.

Dillon plays Polson at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Lewistown at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Beavers finished last season 20-6 and were 11-1 in Southwest A, tied with Butte Central in 2021-2022.

Head coach Terry Thomas is in his 17th year at the helm in Dillon with a record of 311-71 and five state championships

Top scorers Connor Curnow (Carroll College football), Jonathan Kirkley (Montana Western football) and Callahan Hoffman (Montana State track and field) have graduated, but the cupboard is still loaded.

Dillon has six seniors on the roster, four that were on the varsity roster last season. Caden Hansen (5.1 points per game), Tyler Lagunas (4.7 ppg), Eli Nourse (4.5 ppg), and Treyton Graham (2.3 ppg) are the returning seniors, along with juniors Max Davis (4.3 ppg) and Kee Christiansen (2.3 ppg), and sophomore Kyler Engellant (3.7 ppg).

The girls’ side of the tournament starts at Frenchtown Middle School on Friday and switches to Frenchtown High School on Saturday.

The Beavers take on Polson at 6 p.m. on Friday and Lewistown at 10:30 a.m.

Dillon’s girls’ squad is coached by John Hansen. The team finished 12-0 in Southwest A last season.

While there are no seniors on the Beavers’ roster this season, there is plenty of returning experience. Dillon returns Halle Fitzgerald (8.3 points per game., 4.8 rebounds per game, 17 three-pointers), Sydney Petersen (7.0 ppg., 2.9 assist per game, 2.0 steals per game), Kylie Konen (4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Leila Stennerson, Hailey Powell, and Ariel Thomas to the group.

Kenleigh Graham, Josie Robbins, Abbie Lemelin, Ady Creighton, and Kinzy Creighton will also compete for floor time for Dillon.

