BILLINGS — Dominick Vergara will step down as Laurel's activities director at the end of this school year, he told Laurel staff members Friday in an email obtained by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
Vergara's last day as the Locomotives' AD will be June 11, he wrote in the email. He didn't provide a reason for his departure, and he declined to comment. Laurel superintendent Linda Filpula did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vergara was Miles City's AD before he replaced Roger Heimbigner at Laurel last year.
Last month, Eddie Cochran resigned as Laurel's girls basketball coach, and Aloma Jess stepped down from her position as girls soccer coach in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.