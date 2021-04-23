BILLINGS — Dominick Vergara will step down as Laurel's activities director at the end of this school year, he told Laurel staff members Friday in an email obtained by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

Vergara's last day as the Locomotives' AD will be June 11, he wrote in the email. He didn't provide a reason for his departure, and he declined to comment. Laurel superintendent Linda Filpula did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vergara was Miles City's AD before he replaced Roger Heimbigner at Laurel last year.

Last month, Eddie Cochran resigned as Laurel's girls basketball coach, and Aloma Jess stepped down from her position as girls soccer coach in January.

 

