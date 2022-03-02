For the past two years, East Helena High School has been working on forming an esports team.
Though the fledgling program is still going through some growing pains after launching in the fall, EHHS now has varsity and junior varsity esports teams competing in four video games: Valorant, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Halo Infinite and Minecraft survival mode.
Games are largely played online with other high schools through the High School Esports League, a national organization that connects esports teams at high schools across the United States. EHHS esports coach Marne Bender, East Valley Middle School's librarian, said the Montana High School Association hasn't yet recognized esports as an official sport, despite professional games being broadcast on ESPN with prize pools up to $40 million.
Bender said esports is sanctioned by high school associations in some states, while other states go through the High School Esports League. The HSEL tracks games throughout a season, and teams with more wins than losses end up going to the playoffs, which lead to national championships for each game.
When deciding what games to play for the season, Bender said it is largely based on student interest and what is being played at both the professional and amateur level.
In Minecraft's survival mode, players try to live as long as possible in a hostile environment. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a Nintendo fighting game with iconic characters like Mario and Link from The Legend of Zelda. The other games this season are first-person shooter Valorant, a game created by League of Legends developer Riot Games, and Microsoft's new flagship first-person shooter Halo Infinite.
Bender credits two people with helping to get the esports team started at EHHS. The first is the district's former top IT official DJ Howell, who Bender said "put the bug" in her ear that got everything started. The other is her brother, who works in the gaming industry.
"He (Bender's brother) is the one who illustrated to me how important this is to kids," Bender said. "I'm always looking for ways for kids to engage with their school and socialize with their peers, and not everyone is into traditional sports. There are so many stereotypes about gamers and none of them are true."
Bender said esports can open many doors for students and even help them get into college, where esports scholarships are becoming more common. Helena College is starting its own esports team in the coming months.
Participating students at EHHS must be accepted onto one of the school's teams and maintain a good GPA, just like in traditional sports. Bender said the ideal GPA for her right now is around 2.5-2.75, and the introduction of esports is motivating some students to do better in school.
"These kids work their butts off to be so good at these games," Bender said. "It trains reflexes and hand-eye coordination which are skill that are important in many tech fields."
For the students, it's a joy to spend time with their peers while competing in something they love.
Halo player Corey Anderson said he has a deep familiarity with Halo from playing split-screen with his brother. Anderson said it's important to him that his school has embraced esports.
Smash Bros. player Leighla Schultz said she has always been a fan of fighting games, but grew up in a Nintendo household with Smash on her 3DS handheld system. Smash Bros. Ultimate was a natural fit for her when getting into esports.
"It feels really nice to me. Like 'Really, I can do a sport that doesn't require me to get beat up?,'" Schultz said. "I get to meet all these new people and really it is just such a blessing."
Valorant player Aiden Hurley said he plays a lot of video games outside of school. One such game is Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a game that Valorant took several design cues from. This is what led Hurley to play Valorant, and he is one of the varsity team's strongest players.
"It's kind of weird," Hurley said. "There are all these normal high school sports, and then there is esports. It is interesting to me but I feel like it's a really good thing to have esports around as an option."
Christian Jensen, the team's tech guy and one of the team managers, said he personally isn't much of a competitive gamer. Jensen said he does like multiplayer, but is more of a fan of games like Minecraft. Jensen is an eighth-grade student at EVMs so he cannot play for a team yet, but is making himself valuable around the teams space in EHHS. Jensen said he is unsure if he will play competitively next year and that it all depends on what games are being offered that season.
"I think it's awesome that we get to do something we love with other awesome people," Jensen said.
Bender said as she moves forward as the head coach for the teams she hopes to eventually get to a point where she can speak to the MHSA about a state-sanctioned league. She spends a lot of time talking with other Montana schools like the one in Sidney about what they're doing on the esports front. In the meantime, she fields calls from jersey companies and businesses that make training software all while trying to cultivate a positive and professional image for the EHHS Vigilantes esports team.
