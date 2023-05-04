EAST HELENA — Taigen Hagen’s name is in the history books.

The East Helena High School senior recently became the Vigilantes’ first male athlete, and third overall, to sign to play a sport collegiately.

On Thursday, surrounded by friends and family (and purple balloons), Hagen made official his decision to play lacrosse for NCAA Division II Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

His day in the spotlight lined up perfectly with the first of two scheduled crosstown lacrosse matches between Helena’s East and West Last Chance Lacrosse Club teams, the first of which was played on the turf at East Helena High School.

The east team built an 11-1 halftime advantage with the help of Hagen’s four first-half goals, two of which came in the contest’s first two minutes.

Lightning forced the game to be called early in the fourth quarter with Helena East leading 17-5.

Hagen, a 6-foot midfielder, notched a fourth-quarter assist and recorded his fifth game of the season with three or more goals.

“He’s a heckuva lacrosse player,” Helena East coach Jeremy Swenson said.

“You think of lacrosse, you don’t think of Montana, right? To have a kid like [Taigen] sign with a DII school, and maybe get some looks for something more in the future – to have him go elevates everything in Montana lacrosse…When he plays, they’ll see that we have great lacrosse here.”

Hagen is well on his way to earning a second-straight All-State selection. After Helena East finished third in the state tournament a year ago, though, Hagen wants to capture a title before leaving for college.

Ahead of Thursday’s crosstown lacrosse matchup, the Helena Independent and 406mtsports.com caught up with Hagen about making history, his love for the game, and the growth Montana lacrosse has experienced in his nine seasons participating.

What does it mean to you to be the first male athlete in East Helena High School history to sign with a collegiate program?

Hagen: It kinda paves the way for the future athletes that are coming through here. I think it brings excitement to school. It’s kinda something to look forward to for some of the younger athletes, especially for some of my younger teammates.

When and how did lacrosse become your passion?

Hagen: It started in third grade. I was playing hockey with some of the boys that played lacrosse. They got me hooked on it, and as time went on, I fell more in love with the sport.

It was the [sport] that, not only was I better at, but it was the one I had the most fun playing. I enjoyed it the most...

It’s fast, really fast. Fastest game on two feet. It’s pretty physical and pretty technical – you’ve gotta know a lot about the game to play it well. That’s really what I like about it.

Elena Hagen, Taigen’s mother: At first, I think, it was something he wanted to do because his buddies played. Once he started playing, he realized that it was actually a pretty interesting game...

He clearly has a talent for it, so the more he played, the more his passion for it grew. When we got out to some of those showcases, he kinda got to see a different level of lacrosse that could be played. I think that really piqued his interest and it became something he wanted to achieve – reaching a high level of lacrosse play.

How did you hear about Westminster’s lacrosse program?

Hagen: I played for Treasure State Lacrosse, and I first heard about [Westminster] through them. Some of the guys I was playing with mentioned they were looking at going to that school, but weren’t sure.

I was fortunate enough to go down to Salt Lake [City] and play at a prospect day, so I got to play at the school, on their field, and kinda get a feel for what the program is like.

What’s the coolest experience you’ve had in lacrosse so far?

Hagen: State hasn’t come yet this year, so I’m hoping that’ll turn out good for us.

Just getting to see the different places I’ve traveled to has definitely been an exciting deal. I’ve been all over, seen all sorts of different people, met all sorts of different kids. That’s pretty exciting, to me.

How do you feel like lacrosse has changed, or grown, in Montana over the last nine years?

Hagen: It’s grown exponentially. Programs have gotten much larger. My freshman year, we had 62 kids at tryouts. Before that, there were barely enough kids to make a team.

I heard that Sidney, Montana, was trying to put a team together. Without it growing like it has in the major cities [in Montana], it certainly wouldn’t be reaching out there.

The growth of the game has been phenomenal here.

All players showing up for summer events and telling friends about it at school – I think in that way we’ve grown the game.

Close The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. Photos: Best images from Helena crosstown lacrosse The best images from Thursday's crosstown lacrosse match in East Helena won the by the East team. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night. The East team won the first Helena crosstown lacrosse match of the season 17-5 in East Helena on Thursday night.