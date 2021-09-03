BILLINGS — Billings Central came into its season opener Friday with just 10 players who had seen varsity snaps, and only four that had what coach Jim Stanton described as meaningful experience.
It left the Rams not really knowing what to expect going up against longtime rival Miles City at Rocky Mountain College’s Herb Klindt Field.
When in doubt, go with what works.
Central, utilizing its tried-and-true running attack made up of sweeps, pulls and misdirections, dispatched the Cowboys 17-9 in Class A football. The Mr. Inside, Mr. Outside combo of Clay Oven and Kade Boyd combined for 306 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Central’s young offensive line won at the point of attack and seemed to get stronger as the game progressed.
“Running has always been our thing, so we had to stick to that,” Boyd said. “We had to come out knowing we were going to pound it on the ground.”
Oven and Boyd put their contrasting styles on display.
Oven, a junior, is more of a downhill back who seeks contact. Running between the tackles, Oven had 144 yards on 26 carries. His 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Rams a 7-0 lead.
Boyd, also a junior, found his success with speed on the perimeter. His cutback style led to 162 yards on 17 attempts, including a game-sealing 69-yard burst in the final minute.
Boyd also bounced outside to score on a 10-yard run with 2:41 left in the game, not long after the Rams moved the chains on a key fourth-and-short play.
“They both run well,” Stanton said. “We’ve had these kids on the backburner, but nobody knows who they are.”
They do now.
Miles City had success moving the ball early, as quarterback Dalton Polesky hit a couple passes down the field and running back Dalton Tvedt found room to maneuver on the ground. But those drives stalled, and the Cowboys either punted or turned the ball over on downs.
Central took a 10-0 lead in the third quarter after Jack Debourg’s 23-yard field goal.
The Cowboys got on the board in the third when Hudson Blackwell hit a 30-yard field goal. They then got a big boost of momentum when they recovered the ensuing kickoff on the 2 after the Rams let the ball go thinking it was headed out of bounds.
Tvedt, who had 55 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards, found the end zone on the next play to make the score 10-9 with 8:01 remaining. Miles City then attempted a two-point conversion but was stuffed.
Central was then able to extend its lead on its next possession on Boyd’s 10-yard scamper.
“I liked it. I thought we had momentum,” Polesky said of the Cowboys going for two. “But they made a good defensive play. We came up a couple feet short. Sometimes that just happens in football.”
Polesky finished 7-of-18 passing for 172 yards and an interception. He averaged 24.6 yards per completion, with Tvedt catching passes of 26 and 53 yards, and Jackson Whicker gaining 15 and 22 yards on separate receptions.
Central attempted just two passes. Starter Aiden Aldrich completed an 8-yarder to AJ Ulrichs in the first quarter. Adam Balkenbush, who played the majority of the game, fired incomplete on his only attempt.
The game was a rematch of a Class A semifinal playoff matchup from last season, which the Rams won 17-10.
Central (1-0) travels to Glendive next week. Miles City (1-1) has a bye; it will host Glendive on Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.