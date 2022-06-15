HELENA — Josh Golemon enjoyed a decorated senior year competing for Helena High.
Last fall, he earned All-State honors playing on both sides of the football and helped lead the Bengals to a semifinal appearance in the Class AA playoffs. This spring, Golemon repeated as boys shot put state champion and became just the second male athlete to win multiple titles in that event in school history.
On Saturday, Golemon will compete for the West in the 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game.
Since Sunday, Golemon and his teammates from around the state have been preparing for the bright lights of Great Falls’ Memorial Stadium and the sizable crowd that figures to be on hand.
“It’s been a busy week, we’ve had a lot of practices,” Golemon said. “We’ve had some fun activities, though, like we got to go see ‘Top Gun’. That was sick. It’s been a lot of like wake up, practice, eat, practice. Do that until you go to sleep and repeat the next day.”
Golemon is joined by Bengal teammates Kaden Huot, Chase McGurran, Marcus Evans and Forrest Suero on the West team’s roster. Helena Capital linemen Jamey Michelotti and Dylan Cunningham are also on the 40-player roster.
Scott Evans, Helena High’s coach who announced his retirement in December, is helping coach linebackers as part of Bryce Carver’s (Hamilton) staff.
Before Golemon suits up in the Shrine Game, 406mtsports.com and the Helena Independent Record caught up with him to discuss the prestigious game and his high school career.
What does it mean to you to be playing in the Shrine Game?
“It’s for a good cause and that’s something we all understand. It’s something very unique and enjoyable…
“We had a meeting with the Shriners and they told us that they’ve raised an insane amount of money for the hospital in Spokane. That’s a really cool thing because that goes to a children's hospital.”
What’s it like having some of the state’s best players on the field at the same time?
“Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. You’re looking over at the defense and they’re just as good as us and you’re like, ‘this might be a long session of practice.’ Overall it’s been great. Everyone is having a good time.”
What is it like for you and your teammates to be playing in Scott Evans’ last game as a high school coach in Montana?
“Freshman year, that’s when he started as head coach and he retired my senior year. We’ve got five guys from Helena High down here and it’s our last high school game [together] and it’s his last game coaching. It’s just a really cool thing to have happen.”
What are some fun moments you’ve experienced, both on and off the field, during this week of practice?
“Off the field – had to have been going to watch ‘Top Gun’. All the boys in there – I think there were like 40 of us in the theater – and we were losing it. It was a great time…
“On the field – we’re doing punt and we’re doing o-line versus d-line. D-line is whiffing it and the o-line is clutching it up. They said, ‘alright for the final kicks it’s worth two points but coaches are out there.’ There’s a far boot out on the field and coach [Brett] Carver – the old man – puts on the wheels. I’ll tell you what, he had one helluva snag for it, too. The defensive coach dropped his and the offense won. It was a great time.”
Are you blocking teammate Forrest Suero in practice?
“Oh yeah, quite a bit. Defense sends out a rotation, so I get Braunson [Henriksen] from Polson, I get Suero, I get a bunch of insanely good defensive linemen out in front of me…
“I’m gonna be straight honest, there’s no trash-talking. Maybe just a little taunting, but me and [Suero] are awkwardly nice to each other trying to see if we can throw one another off, or there’s just no words at all.”
How were you able to win two Class AA shot put state titles for Helena High?
“Definitely the coaches I’ve had, not only at Helena High, but at training facilities I’ve gone to. Then all the strength and conditioning we’ve done for football. That definitely helped and carried over big time. Also the explosiveness I have from football and lifting.”
What is it like to be one of only two male athletes to have won multiple shot put state titles in HHS history?
“Honestly I was kinda shocked. Hearing about that, I was like ‘that’s kinda cool.’ I looked at the girls team and how many [repeated] this year, and I was like, ‘man.’ But it’s cool to be part of a small number to ever have done it twice on the boys’ side.”
What has driven you in your successes at the high school level?
“There’s certain things I take pride in. I’m competitive. When that competitiveness [comes out], I get really stubborn and petty and I just want to win and be better. Drive to want to win.”
What is something you’re happy you or a team you competed on was able to accomplish?
“Having all five of our captains on the football team make first team All-State this year.”
What kind of atmosphere are you expecting on Saturday?
“All of our coaches have already coached or played [in the Shrine Game]. They told us how fun it is. It’ll just be cool being able to play with the best of Montana. All of us going up against each other will be something super fun to have happen because that only happens once.”
