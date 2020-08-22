HELENA — Helena Capital's Quinn Belcher is no stranger to the questions surrounding whether or not his team will play this fall.
That's because as a member of the Helena Reps Legion baseball team, he experienced the same thing during the summer.
Ultimately, Belcher, the Reps and the rest of the state were able to have a legion baseball season. For Belcher, it even ended with him earning All-State honors in Class A, thanks to a stellar season as an outfielder.
Belcher only hit .220 at the plate, but thanks to 27 walks drawn, his on-base percentage was .375. He also scored a team-high 39 runs and notched 33 steals. He was caught stealing just five times this past season.
But since the Reps fell one game short of making the state tournament, Belcher's focus has shifted to football. He and the Bruins started practicing this week in fall camp, with practices, workouts and meetings.
All for a season that's been up in the air.
"It's stressful," Belcher said. "Obviously, we want to play. You really want it and you just miss it."
The 2020 season was originally slated to start next Friday night (Aug. 28) for the Bruins, but following the cancellation of nonconference games, Belcher and his teammates will make their season debut Sept. 11 at Glacier. The first home game for Capital will be Sept. 25 against Kalispell Flathead and as of right now, spectators won't be allowed to attend.
"We have already been told we are going down for Week 1," Belcher said. "So that's good to hear. The rest of it, we will just have to wait and see."
As for the season, Belcher and the Bruins will have their hands full in the always challenging Western AA, especially with the graduation of a bunch of seniors from last year's team including two-year starting quarterback Bridger Grovom and two-way all-state performer, Parker Johnston.
Belcher is one of the few experienced players returning for Capital and last season, he was productive as a receiver catching 17 passes for 278 yards.
Belcher tied Cy Miller for second on team in receiving touchdowns (4) and trailed only Johnston, who will play at Montana Tech next spring, with a yards-per-reception average of 16.4 yards.
With Johnston and Miller both graduated, Belcher is the Bruins' leading receiver from a year ago and following camp this week, 406mtsports.com and the Independent Record caught up with Belcher for five questions on the upcoming season.
IR: What got you into playing sports?
Belcher: "I have always just had the passion for it. I have always been the kid that wants to go, go, go and I have always loved it."
IR: What are some of you goals this season?
Belcher: "We want to have a winning record this year definitely. I'm just going to go all out, do my best and do what I can for the team."
IR: It is crazy that this is going to be your senior season?
Belcher: "It is. It feels like yesterday I was putting on shoulder pads for the first time in fifth grade. Time flies when you are having fun I guess."
IR: Does it feel like you guys are being overlooked a little bit this season?
Belcher: "I kind of like that underdog status. We have a lot of unproven guys, including myself and it's going to be fun proving people wrong."
IR: Looking back, what have you enjoyed the most about being a Capital football player?
Belcher: "The friendships and the bus rides. Those are always a good time. Mostly, the friendships you make along the way and learning about the game."
