HELENA — It might be hard to believe but the start of the high school football season in Montana is less than three weeks away.
This week, in fact, teams across the state will begin hitting the practice field and as soon as next weekend, we will start seeing the annual scrimmages which signal the return of one of fall's finest traditions.
As far as local teams are concerned: Helena, Capital, East Helena, Townsend, and Jefferson, there is a plenty to be excited about.
East Helena is making its debut as a varsity program under a new head coach, while three of the four programs made the postseason a year ago.
With some of the best players in the area back for their senior seasons, it should be another memorable season and here are five things to watch with kickoff right around the corner (August 27th).
Rich with talent
The Last Chance Gulch proved to be valuable mining territory and college football coaches are finding the area is useful for mining talented recruits too.
Already, Helena High has two Division-I commitments as quarterback Kaden Huot and linebacker Marcus Evans are verbally committed to the Montana Grizzlies.
Yet, they aren't the only local players garnering some D-I interest.
Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre took a visit to Montana State over the summer and the electrifying wideout, who was a top candidate for the IR's All-Area Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2020, already has multiple Frontier schools interested including Carroll College.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Vandenacre earned All-State honors in football, basketball and track last year and was dominant for Townsend with 49 catches for 1,140 yards (23.3 avg.) and 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver.
There are numerous other local players who will end up playing collegiately in the Frontier or elsewhere, but those are three names you need to know heading into the fall.
Can Helena end its drought?
The Helena High Bengals haven't won a state football championship since 1932 but armed with two of the state's top players in the 2022 recruiting class, one of them being a quarterback, and a number of other veteran contributors, Helena should be among the top contenders in Class AA this season.
Billings West, the runner-up from 2020, is probably the favorite, with a ton of talent back from last year's squad that fell to Missoula Sentinel, but outside of that, the Bengals should have as good a shot as anyone.
Chase McGurran has the ability to be a two-way All-State performer at wide receiver and defensive back (2nd-team all-state 2020), and the Bengals also have studs on the defensive line in Forrest Suero (1st-team all-state) and the offensive line in Josh Goleman (2nd-team all-state).
The schedule is also favorable.
Sentinel, the only team to defeat Helena in the regular season last year, will travel to Helena for a pivotal game, as will Glacier, the other top-three finisher in the West.
The Bengals will travel to Butte (4th in Western AA in 2020) early in the year and will also play Capital at Vigilante Stadium as the road team in name only.
Helena received a first-round bye last season before losing to Bozeman in the playoffs, and home-field advantage will be key again as the Western AA champion is slated to host through the state championship game.
East Helena's debut season
Led by new head coach Tyler Murray East Helena will jump into its first-ever varsity season football against Libby on Aug. 27.
The game will be in East Helena, under the lights and will be the start of a nine-game campaign for the Vigilantes who have played a sub-varsity schedule for the past two years.
Murray led St. Ignatius, an 8-Man football program, to consecutive playoff berths before taking the head job at East Helena, which is now part of the Western A.
The top seven teams in the Western A will advance to the playoffs, with five coming in from the East to make up the 12-team playoff bracket.
Last year, the Vigilantes opened their new stadium and this season, they will host a minimum of four varsity games there this year starting with Libby and concluding with Corvallis (Oct. 8).
Can Bruins continue postseason success?
Helena Capital is used to winning on the football field and the Bruins enter the 2021 season on the heels of consecutive seasons with a playoff win, something no other local team can claim.
Although the Bruins were defeated in the Class AA quarterfinals by Billings West in 2019 and 2020, CHS notched a road playoff win at Butte last season and certainly has its sights set on more playoff football in 2021.
The Bruins will need to replace starting quarterback Matt Burton but should have a solid ground game centered on running backs Dylan Graham and Carson DesRosier, as well as Jamie Michelotti who was honorable mention all-state at offensive guard last season.
Capital will also have to replace a slew of all-state performers on defense, yet the unit will be bolstered by junior Talon Marsh, who was third on the team with 69 tackles and second in sacks (6). He also led the Bruins in tackles for loss and will be a disruptive presence up front for head coach Kyle Mihelish.
Townsend a Class B contender?
The Bulldogs have one of the best receivers in the state in Vandenacre, but he's far from Townsend's only offensive weapon.
Trey Hoveland, who earned Class B All-State honors for the Bulldogs after throwing 26 touchdown passes and accounting for 30 total last season, is also back.
When you add in the return of running back Tommy Stewart, who was an All-Area selection last season after averaging 4.4 yards per attempt and gaining 497 yards total, Townsend has the potential to be dangerous offensively.
And with all of that talent, the Bulldogs, a quarterfinalist a year ago, should be able to make noise in Class B once again in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.