HELENA — It's been an exciting year for high school sports in East Helena. The football and volleyball programs have opened their first seasons of varsity competition but on Friday night, there will be another first.
That will be the first-ever varsity match held at the East Helena Gymnasium, which will take place between the Vigilantes and Corvallis which is where we start with what to watch this week in Helena area high school sports.
East Helena Gym makes varsity debut
The East Helena gymnasium has hosted volleyball matches and basketball games, but on Friday night, it will host its first-ever varsity competition as the Vigilantes will take on Corvallis at approximately 7 p.m.
"One of our routines we do once a week is (the players) share a high, a low and a cheer," East Helena volleyball head coach Karla Larson said. "It can be volleyball related or life related — just to hear a little more about what they are thinking about and there were a lot of girls who said their high was their first home game on Friday.
"It's becoming more and more real to them," she added. "It's really exciting and there is a lot of talk about that. All three teams played in Hamilton last night and played closely and I think that lit the fire that we can do this: We can compete at a varsity level. They feel like they hung in there with Hamilton and are ready to give Corvallis everything they've got at home."
East Helena has yet to win this season but the Vigilantes have gotten consistent contributions from the likes of Teagan Wigen, as well as Dymon Root, Dru Lindsey, Kelcie Sargent and Montana Pierson, among others.
And while the gym was open last season, the attendance was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which won't be the case on Friday night.
"The community is excited," Larson said. "The East Helena community is a tight-knit group and as an educator, a lot of people have told me that they will be there to support those kids and those families. It's a big family and it's really easy to support a school district like that."
Home sweet home for Bengals, Bruins too
The Bengal volleyball team opened conference play with a four-set win over Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday and Thursday, they will welcome Missoula Hellgate into the Jungle for their first home match of the season at approximately 7 p.m.
Helena (3-4) has been paced by Lauren Heuiser who has proven to be a dominant hitter so far this season and is averaging 11 kills per match (not all matches have been regulation length) while Katelyn Onespot-Danforth and Kimberly Feller have also been consistent producers for HHS.
Capital will also be playing its first home match of the season Thursday night as the Bruins, who are currently 1-5, have yet to open play in the Western AA.
CHS, which is led by veterans Rachel Stacey, Parklyn Heller, Kayla Almquist and Kennedy Pocha, will host Hellgate Thursday (approximately 7 p.m.) at the Bears Den before taking a trip to Missoula on Saturday to take on Big Sky.
Bruins, Bengals to enjoy home course
Golf was the first fall sport to get started and it's the first that will finish as the Class AA state tournament is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Bozeman.
That's just a few weeks away and the Western AA Divisional tournament is even closer for Helena High and Capital.
There are just two varsity tournaments on the schedule for both Helena and Capital prior to the postseason and the first of those starts Thursday at the Bill Roberts Golf Course.
Playing at home is always a comfort, but it can be an ever greater advantage in golf and both teams will look for strong showings on their home course, with the action starting Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and finishing on Friday.
Key Western AA soccer matches ahead
Heading into Thursday, the Helena High girls (4-0, 12 points) are sitting one spot ahead of Hellgate (3-0, 9 points) with the Capital girls (3-2, 9 points) right there. However, Hellgate has played fewer matches and will host the Bruins on Thursday in Missoula at 3 p.m.
Lilli Danzer (3 goals, 1 assist) and Taylor Cornwell (2 goals, 3 assists) will lead the way for CHS along with a stingy defense which has allowed just three goals this season, giving the Bruins a goal differential of plus eight.
The Capital boys soccer team currently has a goal differential of plus seven, but in its last four games, all wins, the Bruins have outscored the competition 14-0. They actually lead the Western AA in points, but will face Hellgate on Thursday (5 p.m.) in a battle of of the top two teams points wise.
"For us, it's a feel out game," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said of the road tilt with the state champs. "We don't expect to get a result but play hard and compete and get some film for the next two times we see them."
Helena High will also be in Missoula Thursday as both teams will take on Big Sky. After that, the Bengal girls will face Hellgate in a match that could be for first place in the Western AA standings on Saturday.
The Helena-Hellgate girls match, set for 12 p.m. Saturday is a rematch of last season girls AA semifinal, a match HHS won 1-0. The boys will also play Hellgate at 10 a.m. Both matches will be at Siebel Soccer Fields.
While the Bengal girls are tied for first in terms of goals allowed in the Western AA, they have nearly twice as many goals as Hellgate (32-17) and a goal differential of plus 29, which is 18 goals higher than second place.
Helena High has five different players who have scored at least five goals in Avery Kraft (7), Elsa Grebenc (5), Logan Todorovich (4), Madilyn Todorovich (4) and Rachel Plaster (4).
But Hellgate has firepower of its own in Ashley Young and Carmen Anderson who have combined for nine goals in three matches this season.
Lars Thorne-Thomsen has been on a tear for the Hellgate boys with six goals in three matches and will be a focal point for Capital on Thursday, as well as the Helena High defense on Saturday.
Another big Friday night
While we will certainly have more on Friday's night action in our weekly high school football rundown, the schedule is loaded with key matchups for local teams.
Conference play kicks off for Helena High and Capital. The Bruins (1-1) will be at home against Flathead (0-2), meanwhile the third-ranked Bengals (2-0) will travel to Butte to take on the Bulldogs in famed Naranche Stadium.
Yet, Townsend likely has the best destination for a football game on Friday as the Bulldogs will play Florence-Carlton inside Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula in a matchup of top-3 teams.
Florence-Carlson is currently on top of the 406mtsports.com poll after an impressive win over Manhattan. Townsend is No. 3 after blowing out Anaconda and could move up even higher with a win on Friday night.
It could also announce itself as a state title contender in Class B.
