BIG SANDY — Big Sandy football won its first-ever state title — and capped off an undefeated season in the process — by beating Broadview-Lavina 67-27 in the Montana 6-Man state championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (13-0), who entered the game 0-3 in school history in title games and having lost in the semifinal round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, finally won it all thanks to a dominant late surge that saw them score 31 points in the third quarter alone.
With Big Sandy and Broadview-Lavina (11-1) being the Nos. 1 and 2-ranked 6-Man programs in Montana for much of the season, the Pioneers and Pirates had seemed destined to play for a state championship for awhile. But in the end, it was the school from Chouteau County that was able to emerge on top in the battle of unbeatens.
Pioneers senior quarterback Braydon Cline had seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing), with three of the passing scores caught by junior tight end Wylee Snapp. Junior Cooper Taylor also ran in two touchdowns, including on the first play from scrimmage for either team in the game to help Big Sandy set the tone.
Broadview-Lavina — playing in its first-ever football state championship game — was in the mix for much of the first half, getting closest to the lead when senior quarterback Kade Erickson threw a touchdown to tight end William Sanguins to make it just an 18-15 deficit with 6:05 left in the second quarter.
But it was all Big Sandy after that, with the Pioneers outscoring the Pirates 49-12 the rest of the way. A Rusty Gasvoda rushing touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter made it 61-21 and triggered the running clock, letting Big Sandy coast to the end from there.
The Pioneers had previously lost state title games in 1931 (in Class B), 2003 (8-Man) and 2012 (6-Man).
This story will be updated.
