LAVINA — Down two touchdowns at halftime to the two-time defending state champion, Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken gave his players in the locker room a simple command.
“Go have fun.”
With the Pirates’ backs against the wall, perhaps a reminder to let loose was just what they needed. And with Heiken having coached the senior class since middle school, he knows their football instincts perhaps better than anyone.
That advice worked wonders — and Broadview-Lavina is having plenty of fun now.
The Pirates stormed back and eked out a thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man semifinal showdown Saturday, giving them a date at Big Sandy (which beat Bridger on Saturday) next weekend in their first-ever state title game appearance.
Broadview-Lavina (11-0) senior quarterback Kade Erickson threw five touchdowns, none more important than the last one. Down 34-28 with his high school career on the line, Erickson drove down the field and tossed a tying touchdown to running back Connor Glennie at the goal line with 34 seconds to play. Moments later, he connected with classmate and tight end William Sanguins in the end zone for a 1-point conversion to give the Pirates the lead.
Froid-Lake (8-4) only had 28 yards left to go to score on its final drive after the Pirates botched a kickoff, but Broadview-Lavina shut down junior quarterback Mason Dethman’s final pass attempts to seal its spot in history.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Heiken said of the Pirates’ accomplishment. “It was a heck of a game. (Froid-Lake) over there, they played one monster game. To come out in the second half like we did, it turned everything around and we really played our type of football in the second half. It meant a bunch.”
The Pirates beat the Redhawks by a 52-6 margin in Week 2, but Froid-Lake has been much more in-tune since, entering Saturday on a seven-game winning streak after starting 1-3.
And early on, Broadview-Lavina found out exactly how much Froid-Lake had improved. Redhawks senior running back Austen Hobbs had a do-it-all day, taking two kickoffs back for touchdowns and catching three more scores from Dethman to put the visitors in the driver’s seat with a 28-16 lead at the intermission.
“We struggled a lot in the first half,” Erickson said. “We regrouped in the locker room and we came out and played like we have all season. And that’s what’s good about this team, is we all can figure it out together and stay calm and just show up.”
Broadview-Lavina showed up in the second half, alright.
Erickson threw a 20-yard score to tailback Hank Tuszynski on the Pirates’ first offensive possession of the half, then Sanguins recovered a bouncing ball that Froid-Lake couldn’t corral on the ensuing kickoff. Five plays later, Broadview-Lavina reached paydirt to tie the game as Erickson hit senior Jace Jansen from five yards out for six.
The Redhawks went on a mammoth 15-play scoring drive in response to take back the lead with 7:54 left, and when they stopped Broadview-Lavina on fourth down back on defense, the game looked firmly in Froid-Lake's grasp. But a Redhawks 3-and-out gave the Pirates life, and Erickson delivered in the game's final sequence.
"Right now, there's a lot of hurt," Froid-Lake coach Michael Reiter said. "But hopefully on the bus ride home tomorrow, they find that pride, because they have nothing to be ashamed about. ... Point away from avenging (Broadview-Lavina), nothing to be ashamed about. They should be proud."
Though Froid-Lake can hold its head up high after three straight trips to at least the final four, perhaps Saturday marked a changing of the guard in terms of 6-Man's power dynamics, too.
While the Redhawks were winning back-to-back state titles over the past two seasons, Broadview-Lavina was dealing with the pain of back-to-back first-round exits. Now, it's the Pirates who are next in line to compete for glory.
Mighty Big Sandy stands in Broadview-Lavina's way, but the Pirates' seniors don't exactly feel like ending their careers on a loss, either.
"It's not just our first state championship (game), it's this community's," Erickson said. "It means just as much to us as them. ... Big Sandy is a great team, man. We got to pick our performance from this week, but we can celebrate a little tonight."
