BILLINGS — When Big Sandy and Broadview-Lavina football each got feelings that they had state championship-caliber teams this season, both programs figured they'd have to beat certain names to get there.
Each other.
"We knew this was probably going to be the matchup at the end of the year," Big Sandy coach Larry Jappe said.
"It was pretty obvious early in the year that we were going to have to go through Big Sandy sooner or later," Broadview-Lavina coach Brian Heiken said.
There's a clear mutual respect between the two programs, and for good reason. The Pioneers and Pirates, both undefeated, have been the state's Nos. 1 and 2-ranked 6-Man teams, respectively, for much of the year.
But after this weekend's 6-Man title game, there will only be one unbeaten state champion to rule them all.
Big Sandy (12-0) and Broadview-Lavina (11-0) will kickoff their showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday in Big Sandy with a maiden first-place trophy for both programs on the line — the only title game in Montana's five classes in which a first-time champ is guaranteed.
The Pioneers will look to finally rid themselves of the sour taste of three title game losses in 1931 (in Class B), 2003 (8-Man) and 2012 (6-Man). The Pirates, meanwhile, have not only never previously appeared in a football title game, but the two towns that make up the team only hold one state title in any boys sport ever: Broadview's 1968 Class C track and field win.
High stakes, indeed.
"We've talked about this moment all year long, but until you actually get here, it's not realistic, I guess," Heiken said. "And now that it's this close, I think we'll be awfully motivated to go get it."
While the Pirates are on an unprecedented run following consecutive first-round exits the previous two seasons, the Pioneers are looking to finally reign on top after losing to the eventual state champion in either the quarter or semifinals in each of the past four years.
Eight players on the 19-deep roster stand 6-foot or taller, including 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Braydon Cline and 6-foot senior running back Rusty Gasvoda, both of which are reigning All-State picks. But the depth never came more in handy than in the Pioneers' hairy 25-20 quarterfinal win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone.
All-State wide receiver/linebacker Kody Strutz picked up an injury against the Rebels, forcing Big Sandy to scramble to replace a massive part of its defense that, at that point, hadn't given up any points all year with starters in. But after the Pioneers weathered the storm to move on, the defense looked right back up to speed in its 40-8 semifinal win over Bridger.
"It doesn't seem like I can call a bad play right now, you know what I mean?" Jappe said. "One week, one guy might have three, four or five touchdowns, and then the next week, everybody might have a touchdown. ... We're not depending on one person and everybody's relying on each other."
Back at Broadview-Lavina, its seven-player senior class has been coached by Heiken since middle school, with its built-in chemistry helping it be the driving force behind the program's best playoff run in school history.
Lanky 6-4 senior quarterback Kade Erickson etched his name into Pirates legend by orchestrating a last-minute scoring drive in the semifinal win over Froid-Medicine Lake, while classmates Hank Tuszynski and William Sanguins are the main weapons at his disposal that make Broadview-Lavina go.
With their final game together doubling as the biggest in Pirate football history, Heiken and his seniors are hoping to relish the occasion and complete their season of dreams with a momentous victory.
"We sure took a lot of bumps when these guys were freshmen and sophomores," Heiken said of the seniors. "But it's a huge commitment for these boys. We've been playing football for over three months ... to see their commitment and then the drive every single day that they bring, it's pretty inspiring."
Few ends to the Pirates' magical season would be more inspirational than an epic state championship on the road, but for a Pioneers squad that is no stranger to a deep playoff push, there's an inkling that they're tired of waiting for their moment.
Big Sandy could get that long-awaited title in front of home fans, and after much previous heartbreak and near misses, the Pioneers hope that the joy of finally breaking through will be worth the time and effort it took to get there.
"We've been really close three years in a row," Jappe said. "We've done so well, and they've kind of worked their way into believing in themselves ... they just did everything they needed to do to be a really good team, and it's worked out good for them this year. They've been very successful and we don't really have a weakness on our team right now because of it."
