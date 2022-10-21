CUSTER — One week before it embarks on what it hopes to be a historic playoff run, the undefeated Broadview-Lavina football team had one final foe on its regular-season to-beat list.
Custer-Hysham-Melstone was on the docket Friday for a showdown between the state's 6-Man No. 2-ranked Pirates and No. 3 Rebels. But with the elites of the division watching with knowledge that there was a potential deep-round postseason preview being played, Broadview-Lavina passed the test with flying colors.
The Pirates defeated the Rebels in a 59-26 rout, starting the game on a tear as their senior All-State tailback, Hank Tuszynski, did essentially what he wanted whenever he wanted with six total touchdowns: four rushing, one receiving and one from a kickoff return.
With visitors from No. 1 Big Sandy (which played Wednesday) in attendance scouting both teams, Pirates (8-0) fans erupted at the game's final horn into "We're No. 1" chants following their team's stellar night.
Considering how complete of a game it was from Broadview-Lavina, it may be hard to argue with them.
"Boy, it feels good," Pirates coach Brian Heiken said. "These boys played their hearts out, they played tough the whole game. Custer-Hysham-Melstone, that's a tough group of kids and they're going to go long in the playoffs. So it just felt good coming in here and getting a win tonight."
The sheer speed and skill of the Pirates was on display from the opening kickoff, with the Rebels (7-2) appearing shell-shocked early on as Broadview-Lavina's hits on both ends kept on coming; Custer-Hysham-Melstone was unable to pick up a first down until the Pirates already had 33 points up on the board.
Tuszynski got his first score of the game on a 7-yard run less than a minute into the contest, then got another at the goal line halfway through the first quarter. But his effectiveness on defense in the quarterback spy role frustrated Rebels pass-throwers Bryce Grebe (a Montana State commit) and Layne Duncan all night, preventing either player from getting cozy in the first half.
And by the time Custer-Hysham-Melstone grew a bit into the game, it was already in a five-score hole.
"Everyone prepared," Tuszynski said. "We knew we were playing a great team, they've got a handful of studs over there. ... I'm so thankful and proud of all my big boys up front with them blocking for me all year. We've got some great players who have been putting in a lot of work."
Hit in the mouth and dared to respond, the Rebels showed signs of life with two second-quarter touchdowns, one through the air from Duncan to Jake Snively and another on the ground from Grebe. With a much more manageable 33-12 scoreline at the 1:17 mark of the first half, it appeared as if the mood shifted ever so slightly.
Then within a minute of each other before the halftime siren sounded, Tuszynski took a kickoff 73 yards to the house and Broadview-Lavina got a punt block deep in Rebels territory, setting up a passing score from quarterback Kade Erickson to wideout William Sanguins. That essentially closed the door, with Tuszynski picking up two second-half scores just to rub it in some more.
"We kind of got the momentum changed, and then we let (up) that big runback on the kickoff," Custer-Hysham-Melstone coach Brad Hoffman said. "We knew they had that (talent), but we just thought we could handle it better than we did."
Broadview-Lavina has never won a state football title, but as it torched through a team largely considered to be one of the top contenders for it a few weeks down the line, it's hard not to seriously think of the Pirates as legitimate threats for some silverware now.
Now, with loser-goes-home games to come, the Pirates have a chance — and plenty of confidence behind them — to prove without question that it belongs in the conversation.
"I hope they take notice," Tuszynski said. "I love having our name out there and getting everyone on the team some recognition. I hope everyone in the state takes notice and we can have some great games in the rest of the season."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.