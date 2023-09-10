HIGHWOOD — The 6-Man football game Friday night between eighth-ranked Centerville and Highwood, which was suspended due to injuries to players on both teams, will resume at 6 p.m. Monday in Highwood, Mountaineers athletic director Brandon Gondeiro said Sunday.

The game was suspended with Centerville leading 16-0 in the first quarter when Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt on a kick return, per KRTV-TV in Great Falls. Both were taken to hospitals.

"I did want to let everyone know that those injured in the Centerville @ Highwood game are recovering," Gondeiro wrote in an email to media and 6-Man programs across the state.

Gondeiro said the game will resume where it left off.

One other game suspended Friday night, Drummond-Philipsburg at Lone Peak, does not have a make-up date set yet. The 8-Man showdown was halted by lightning in the second quarter with the Titans leading 32-18.