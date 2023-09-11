HIGHWOOD — Junior quarterback Luke Kelley threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and returned a punt 55 yards for a score as Centerville drubbed Highwood 48-0 on Monday night in a 6-Man game resumed three days after it was initially suspended due to two injuries.

Kelley threw scoring passes of 10 and 37 yards to junior receiver Karson Darko as the Miners built a 36-0 halftime lead. Mason Kerkes scored on a 4-yard run and Jett Lorgan on a 1-yarder to complete Centerville's scoring.

Centerville led 16-0 on Friday night when a player from each team was injured separately on the same kickoff return. The players were hospitalized but improved over the weekend.

In other games last night, Drummond-Phillipsburg outlasted Lone Peak 64-32 in an 8-Man game that was suspended Friday due to lightning in Big Sky, and Hot Springs clobbered Alberton 65-0 in a 6-Man game.