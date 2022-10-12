LAVINA — You don't build a connection like what Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken has with his senior class overnight.
It takes time. Countless hours doing drills. Endless repetition of plays and sets. An in-sync chemistry that is built over years, not weeks.
Amid his fourth season of leading the Pirates from the sidelines, Heiken has been ingrained in other parts of the program's development system for longer than that. He had previously guided the junior high team before taking the helm at the high school, having been coaching the team's current group of seniors dating back to their fifth-grade year.
Now, during their final ride on the football field together this year, that same group — paired with that familiar face on the coaching staff — may help take Broadview-Lavina to historic heights.
The Pirates (7-0) are currently positioned as 6-Man's No. 2-ranked team in the latest 406mtsports.com high school football rankings, holding one of the state's few unblemished records (regardless of class) this year following first-round playoff exits the past two seasons.
When asked if he felt as if his team had some unfinished business to take care of in the postseason following disappointing endings, especially with the talent that it has at its disposal, Heiken said that the Pirates are trying to take a "week-by-week" approach for now and not look too far ahead.
That's probably a good idea; Broadview-Lavina doesn't have a game this week, but ends its regular season next week with a trip to No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone in a massive showdown between 6-Man contenders.
"I think the last couple of years, the experience these boys have gotten in the playoffs, I think that's going to help them out again," Heiken said. "We're healthier this year, for sure, and that helps a lot."
The Pirates are 15-deep, with a seven-player senior class in particular running the show. But as Heiken pointed out, the relative good fortune his team has additionally had when it comes to player health has been especially key.
Senior running back/linebacker Hank Tuszynski is a three-time All-State selection and has for several seasons been a main focal point of Broadview-Lavina's high-powered offense, one that's scored at least 34 points in every game thus far. But he was also injured for a chunk of last season, perhaps dinging the Pirates' postseason potential a bit in the process.
Now, a healthy Tuszynski looks to be in a flow with what Heiken called his "traditional" style of offense at the moment — a dangerous sign for opposing defenses as Broadview-Lavina also features one of 6-Man's best quarterbacks.
Senior Kade Erickson, a 6-foot-4 gunslinger that also doubles as a top small-school basketball star, has been instrumental along with Tuszynski and sophomore tailback Connor Glennie in pushing the pace for the Pirates, highlighted by their 52-6 blowout of two-time defending state champ Froid-Lake in September that ended the Redhawks' then-24-game winning streak.
"We've got a big, real-good group of seniors," Tuszynski said. "We've got four of us that have been starting for the fourth year now, so that brings a lot of good leadership for these younger guys. And we've had some excellent sophomores step up and do some crucial playing time through injuries."
Broadview-Lavina has never appeared in a football state title game, but knowing that there's a serious possibility for a deep postseason run this time around, it's not an opportunity that the Pirates' seniors are looking to take lightly.
Erickson noted that the fact much of his class has played together on the football field for so long helps Broadview-Lavina's cohesion and chemistry. Matters such as that should help the Pirates compete against the likes of Custer-Hysham-Melstone — which features recent Montana State commit Bryce Grebe — next week and the rest of 6-Man's elite squads in the upcoming playoffs.
Erickson noted that he's close friends with Grebe (a Melstone senior), with the two having played on basketball teams together during the summer. He said that he sent the future Bobcat a congratulatory text when he announced his commitment over the weekend, but that when the Pirates and Rebels square off in Custer soon, it's war.
"We're all looking forward to it," Erickson said of the upcoming matchup. "But we all know they're capable of anything and so are we, and they're a really solid team. We've just got to bring our A-game."
It was a confident yet aware answer from Erickson, telling of a senior leader that understands exactly the task at hand yet knows the talent his squad possesses to help them get past it.
It's exactly the type of player that Heiken's helped engineer over his many years giving Pirates pointers in practices and games, paired with Erickson and his fellow seniors' game awareness and football IQ that Heiken lauded when asked to discuss on it.
And it could be one of the main reasons Broadview-Lavina football could bring a state trophy to Yellowstone County — or Golden Valley County, dependent on which town you bring it to — very soon.
"They help a ton, they know a lot of football. I think most of the time, they know more on football than I do," Heiken said. "I've seen the work that these boys put in over the years and I'm super proud of them already, but it'd be great to make a good run."
