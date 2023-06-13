HELENA — Gavin Devers will be busy this week.

The 8-year-old who moved to Dillon from Cleveland, Ohio, with his family in 2018 gets to hit a home run at the Missoula PaddleHeads game on Tuesday night. He'll then hang out with the East-West Shrine Game players in Butte on Wednesday and throughout the weekend.

Gavin, an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) who likes to draw dinosaurs (his favorite is the T-Rex), is this year’s Shrine Game Patient Ambassador.

Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy – a disorder that weakens the muscles that control movement – at 15 months old, Gavin has been a patient of Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington, for the past four years.

Gavin hasn’t yet needed any in-patient procedures, but those are on the horizon. Costs – like hotels and gas – associated with numerous trips west are paid for by the Devers local Shrine Temple, Baghdad Shrine Center in Butte.

Braces provided free of charge from Shriners, in addition to private physical therapy, help Gavin walk, keeping him mobile and able to play baseball and go hiking with his family.

Kendra Devers, Gavin’s mother, said her son would be “in a world of hurt” without Shriners, but now he’s able to be just as active as any other 8-year-old boy.

She added that her son has persevered through a lot already and doesn’t let anything stop him from doing activities he enjoys.

“I can’t say enough about them, they are phenomenal,” Kendra said of Shriners. “You go to the doctor and it’s kinda scary, you know? Those guys take every ounce of fear out of whatever’s gonna happen…

“The level of care they offer these kids is world-class.”

Montana’s East-West Shrine Game is tops in the country for hospital donations, according to the game’s website.

Last year alone, the All-Star Game raised north of $225,000 for children in need, like Gavin.

Over the last 10 years, that number is well over a million dollars.

“These kids deserve it,” Kendra said. “These kids are going through their own personal struggles, and to know as a mom or as a parent that it’s taken care of, it just eases that burden exponentially.”

Gavin has already attended two player dinners and made friends with several players, most notably Dillon’s Eli Nourse and Caden Hansen.

He’ll be in Butte on Wednesday for practice with the West Team. Friday is the Shrine Game media day and banquet. Saturday morning is all about the parade, and at 7 p.m. the game kicks off.

There’s even a rumor that Gavin will get the opportunity to score a touchdown on Saturday.

“It will be extremely humbling – it’s already been very humbling,” Kendra said. “He’s old enough that he’ll look back when he’s my age and go ‘I remember that.’

“I’m really excited for him to have this experience, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you know?”

The 76th annual Shrine Game, which pulls together Montana’s best high school football players, will be held at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 7.

Donations can be made to the Shriners by visiting montanaeastwestshrinegame.org and clicking the “donate now” button on the home page or by visiting shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/spokane.