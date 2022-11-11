BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation.
The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
But when Froid-Lake started the current season 1-3, it looked early on as if the magic had run out and its time as the king of 6-Man was coming to a close. As fifth-year coach Michael Reiter put it, the team's product simply wasn't up to speed compared to its previous two seasons.
"With the three games we lost, our execution just was not good," Reiter said of the early-year slump. "It wasn't. We were messing up way too much, making too many errors."
It took some fine-tuning to get there, but lo and behold, it appears that the Redhawks figured out how to fix what was wrong.
Froid-Lake (8-3) is yet again back in the 6-Man semifinals, where it'll play for a spot in a third straight state championship game against Broadview-Lavina (10-0) — which, conversely, is looking for its first-ever trip to the title game — at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lavina.
The Redhawks are seeking to become the first school to win three consecutive 6-Man crowns since Highwood did it from 2004-06. If Froid-Lake was able to achieve that feat, however, a hardware haul this year would be just a little bit sweeter than the previous two.
"We're just a completely different team," Reiter said. "Beginning of the year, we kind of had an identity crisis and what we felt we were good at. ... We've found our identity."
A 45-19 loss at Roy-Winifred on Sept. 17 — Froid-Lake's third straight defeat at the time — marked the turning point that the Redhawks needed to rocket their way back into discussion among the elite 6-Man teams in the state. Froid-Lake has won seven straight games since, all by multiple scores, and got revenge in the first round of the playoffs by beating Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (which won over the Redhawks on Sept. 9) before it routed Valier by a 44-8 score in the quarterfinals.
The biggest factor in the team's sudden shift, Reiter said, was that the Redhawks found ample replacements for the 10 players lost, many of whom were All-State picks, from their state championship teams.
Junior quarterback Mason Dethman comes from good athletic genes — sisters Sydney and Mackenzie play basketball at Fresno State and Rocky Mountain College, respectively — and is more than capable of flipping a game on its head by himself as a former All-Stater himself.
But upstart tailback Austen Hobbs warrants plenty of attention, too, scampering with an offensive line that includes center Cian Logan, who Reiter called "one of the more solid centers in 6-Man." They and others have formed into a lethal offense that hasn't scored less than 43 points in any of its past seven wins.
"We just have so many guys that have improved and stepped up," Reiter said. "I've got nothing but really nice things to say about our guys, other than we started slowly just because we didn't focus. And now that we're focused and working our tails off, we're pretty tough."
But just how tough, though? That question will be answered this weekend when Froid-Lake encounters a Broadview-Lavina team that pummeled the Redhawks 52-6 in Week 2, the result that started their three-game skid in the first place.
With the revenge tour that Froid-Lake seems to be on at the moment, however — and the pedigree that it's established across Montana already — it makes the Redhawks a team few programs want to see on their schedule right now.
"From Week 2, we should be better than Week 2's team," Reiter said when asked how his squad has grown since the first Broadview-Lavina game. "We're going to execute this weekend, we're not going to make silly mistakes that hurt ourselves. That's going to be our biggest growth, is that we have found our thing we can do and we're going to be a lot more disciplined."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.