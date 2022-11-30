The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.
Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.
Who do you think deserves to be our November Athlete of the Month for their performance on the volleyball court or football field around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com.
Previous winners include:
- September 2022: Mya Maack (Laurel, girls soccer) and Jack Prigge (Butte, boys golf)
- October 2022: Olivia Collins (Bozeman Gallatin, girls soccer) and Kai Golan (Columbia Falls, boys soccer)
