CUSTER — For years, Custer-Hysham-Melstone football coach Brad Hoffman led a program that was one of the most consistent winners in all of Montana 6-man football.
But for a brief time not long ago, he said that he didn't want to even look at the standings lists.
The Rebels, across their several iterations as Custer, Custer-Hysham and Custer-Melstone since Hoffman helped revive the program from a long dormancy in 1998, were playoff mainstays for much of Hoffman's first two decades in charge, reaching a high point of a 6-man state title game in 2003.
But in 2017, the team hit what Hoffman called a "rock bottom." Turnout was dangerously low, and postseason play was more of a pipe dream than an aspiration as the Rebels entered a brief period where they only won a handful of games.
"I think we had seven kids the first day of practice (in 2017)," Hoffman said. "That was counting an exchange kid that didn't do sports. ... So it's like, 'Oh boy, what are we going to do?'"
But over a period of several years, the Rebels' amount of personnel on hand grew back to more comfortable numbers. Throw in Melstone's return to the co-op this past season for another bump, and Hoffman suddenly found himself with more options to roll with on the field.
And just like old times, the Rebels are in the hunt for glory with the state's elite 6-man programs once again.
Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-1) is currently placed seventh in the state at 6-man in this week's 406mtsports.com high school football rankings, with the Rebels' only defeat being in Week 1 by a point at two-time defending state champion Froid-Lake. The Rebels' other five opponents have been outscored by a combined 297-43 — including 167-6 in the past three weeks.
And at Hoffman Field, where players from the three communities honed skills Wednesday on a practice field only developed a few seasons before and among the noise of a brand-new set of bleachers being built — which Hoffman said should be ready by the Rebels' next home game — there's little evidence that the co-op isn't alive and well at the moment.
"I mean, we just went through such a bad time there with no kids," Hoffman said. "We saw it coming. ... When you have five boys (at Custer) and Hysham had two boys, it was just it is what it is. We just had to fight through it, and we got through it. So it's good to get to the other side of the tunnel now. We're seeing some good years ahead of us."
Custer students make up the majority of the 17-player roster, followed by those hailing from Melstone and Hysham. It's safe to say that the Rebels got Melstone into the mix at just the right time after the school had previously paired with Roundup, because significant contributors from there are making their presence felt.
Rebels jack-of-all trades Bryce Grebe is a Melstone kid and the brother of Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe, too. In a blowout of Wibaux earlier this year, Bryce rushed for three touchdowns, ran back another from a kickoff and passed for another one just to top it all off.
Throw in other key pieces like two-way stud (and Custer kid) Alex Russell, who can also sling it at quarterback, and the Rebels can cook up some offense through a variety of different sets and styles.
"He's been great, definitely," Grebe said of Hoffman when asked how he handled the adjustment from co-op to co-op. "He's brought the Melstone kids in and made us feel like family here and (we've) been pretty successful so far. Looking forward to a great season this year."
Though there certainly is the potential for the Rebels to make some noise in the state playoffs, they have to make it there first — particularly because there are no guarantees in the brutal 6-Man Southern division.
Only three spots from the conference qualify for the postseason, and three schools from the league in No. 2 Broadview-Lavina (6-0), No. 3 Bridger (5-1) and the Rebels are already state-ranked. Then there's unranked Shields Valley (3-3) looming in the vicinity with the potential to play spoiler, having lost by just eight points to the Pirates and by 15 to the Scouts.
And what makes the Rebels' close to the regular season that much more important? Bridger, Shields Valley and Broadview-Lavina are their next three opponents.
"We got some momentum after those (wins)," Hoffman said. "Found out some young kids that could play, which gave us some more depth, which is always great. ... We feel pretty confident going into three really tough games. I think we feel good, I think their confidence is up."
Don't believe Hoffman? Just ask some of the players, who answered with conviction on what they're planning to try and contain Friday when they visit Bridger (I-formation with plenty of sweeps and east-to-west runs, Russell said). Plus, they're well-aware that a solid end-of-year stretch against the opponents ahead would immediately send a statement to the 6-man powers of Montana.
And even across the quarter-century that Hoffman has been in the helm in Custer, it could make for a special season he won't forget.
"I think we could go all the way to the state championship," Grebe said. "Play hard, stay healthy, play smart. If we get rolling and win these three next games, I think we could go all the way to the state 'chip or so."
"We need somebody. We need like Bridger, Shields Valley and Broadview," Russell said. "We need to play them just to punch them in the mouth, because I have a feeling we'll be able to punch them in the mouth, it's just we need to."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.