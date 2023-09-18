BOZEMAN — It took four weeks, but the Corvallis Blue Devils can't be overlooked anymore.

The Blue Devils, longtime Southwest A doormats, made sure of that by pummeling Butte Central 53-0 on Friday night for their first 4-0 start since 1987. And there's this: It was Corvallis' second triumph over the Maroons ... ever.

Along the way, the Blue Devils haven't left much room for doubt: They've outscored their opposition 146-6. What's next? A "trap" game at Libby on Friday, but then circle the date: No. 3 Dillon comes to the Bitterroot on Sept. 29.

With Corvallis' unexpected rise — to No. 5 in the latest 406mtsports.com rankings — a shoutout is merited to the power base in the Bitterroot Valley, where Hamilton (4-0) ranks No. 1 in Class A and Florence-Carlton (4-0) the same in Class B.

Here's a closer look at the classes:

• Class AA: It didn't take long — three seasons — for the Bozeman schools to recover from the talent-splitting opening of Gallatin High in 2020. Both the traditionally powerful Hawks and fledgling Raptors are showing improvement week to week on the way to 4-0 records and Nos. 1 and 2 rankings. Right behind are the Cardiac Bulldogs from Butte, who brought their Naranche magic to Missoula in rallying past Big Sky 36-29.

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Suffice it to say it'll be the biggest crosstown showdown in the rivalry's brief history when No. 1 Bozeman and No. 2 Gallatin put their perfect records on the line Friday night.

• Class A: While Corvallis is the feel-good story as the season reaches its mid-point, No. 1 Hamilton and No. 2 Lewistown continue to chug along, with the defending champion Golden Eagles knocking off upstart unbeaten Lockwood 31-7 on Friday. The class shocker was No. 5 Columbia Falls' 20-12 overtime loss to arch-rival Whitefish, providing a rankings opening that Corvallis probably deserved to fill anyway.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: It's a relatively ho-hum week for the class, leaving Corvallis' trip to Libby as the game with the most intrigue.

• Class B: The balance of power appears to have shifted, from its traditional stronghold in the Southern B to a new home in Western B. No. 1 Florence-Carlton (4-0), No. 3 Eureka (4-0) and No. 4 Missoula Loyola (4-0) have all flexed their muscles while setting up potentially memorable showdowns. Not that the Southern B has gone away: No. 2 Columbus allowed its first points of the season Friday but still came away with a 70-12 drubbing of a solid Big Timber outfit, and No. 6 Manhattan (3-1), No. 7 Three Forks (3-1) and No. 8 Jefferson (3-1) are formidable as well.

Upcoming Class B game of the week: It finally gets real this week in the Western B when No. 4 Missoula Loyola travels to the northwest corner of the state to face No. 3 Eureka, which has outscored its opposition 182-6 and is coming off a 51-0 drubbing of Fairfield. Honorable mention: Jefferson travels to Three Forks.

• 8-Man: While Fairview holds firm at No. 1 after a 61-12 romp over Poplar, making its case in a big way was new No. 2 Ennis (4-0), which throttled No. 7 Simms 57-28 and has yet to win by less than four touchdowns. The Mustangs are trying to party like it's 2016, the year they last won a state title.

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: This isn't your daddy's Drummond-Philipsburg (2-2) team — or even your older brother's — but the Titans still have some firepower and will bring it to Ennis on Friday. Honorable mention: Football newcomer Manhattan Christian (3-1), a rankings newcomer as well this week, will have its mettle tested by a sore Simms (3-1) outfit in Churchill.

• 6-Man: Top-ranked Froid-Lake took the weekend off and returns to action against a solid Richey-Lambert squad this week. The power nexus appears to be in the North, where No. 3 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (4-0) and No. 4 Centerville (4-0) continue to excel ahead of stout teams from Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (3-1) and Roy-Winifred (3-1). Some shakeup is on the immediate horizon because ...

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Roy-Winifred headis to Centerville and DGSG plays host to Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in epic North matchups.

High school football

Sept. 18

Class AA

1. Bozeman (4-0)

2. Bozeman Gallatin (4-0)

3. Butte (3-1)

4. Kalispell Glacier (3-1)

5. Missoula Sentinel (3-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Lewistown (4-0)

3. Dillon (3-0)

4. Billings Central (4-0)

5. Corvallis (4-0)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (4-0)

2. Columbus (4-0)

3. Eureka (4-0)

4. Missoula Loyola (4-0)

5. Red Lodge (4-0)

6. Manhattan (3-1)

7. Three Forks (3-1)

8. Jefferson (3-1)

9. Shepherd (3-1)

10. Huntley Project (2-2)

8-Man

1. Fairview (4-0)

2. Ennis (4-0)

3. Belt (2-1)

4. Arlee (4-0)

5. Valley Christian (4-0)

6. Plentywood (3-0)

7. Simms (3-1)

8. Wibaux (3-1)

9. Circle (3-1)

10. Manhattan Christian (3-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (3-0)

2. Big Sandy (4-0)

3. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (4-0)

4. Centerville (4-0)

5. Shields Valley (3-0)

6. Hot Springs (3-0)

7. West Yellowstone (3-1)

8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-1)

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)

10. Roy-Winifred (3-1)