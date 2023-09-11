BOZEMAN — Rumors of defending 8-Man champion Belt's demise clearly were exaggerated.

And it was also premature to hand the Class AA trophy to Kalispell Glacier in September.

Those were two of the top storylines in Week 3 of high school football, and they're a big reason for some significant changes in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

Belt lost its season opener to top-ranked Fairview, albeit only 21-20. The Huskies made previous No. 4 Fort Benton pay for it in a 38-0 romp to move into the No. 4 slot of the 8-Man rankings.

Meanwhile, Glacier looked every bit like it would steamroll through the fall when it led 21-0 at Butte entering the fourth quarter. But that's when the Naranche Magic took hold: The Bulldogs scored four TDs over the next 10 minutes and then saw a potential game-tying extra point go awry for a heart-stopping 28-27 triumph.

Elsewhere, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (3-0) engineered a big leap in the 6-Man rankings by drubbing Great Falls Central 69-32 for its third consecutive win by at least three TDs, including a 51-28 romp over No.8 Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-1) in Week 1.

Two more storylines to keep an eye on: In Class A, Corvallis improved to 3-0 by KO'ing Whitefish 7-0 and Lincoln, which didn't have enough players to even field a team a year ago, also went to 3-0 by outlasting Twin Bridges 32-22.

Here's a closer look at the rankings:

• Class AA: Glacier's stunning loss at Butte (2-1) opened the door for a Bozeman-centric look at the top, with both the Hawks and Raptors starting 3-0. Bozeman looks particularly impressive with its 21-14 win over No. 5 Helena (2-1) and 39-15 rout at No. 3 Butte

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier is surely to be smarting when it plays host to Helena in another showdown of ranked teams.

• Class A: Hamilton's (3-0) decisive 35-14 win over previous No. 3 and Class A newcomer Bigfork (2-1) made room for a newcomer in Billings Central, which is also 3-0 and coming off a 50-6 blowout of East Helena. Just on the outside looking in, along with Bigfork, is Corvallis (3-0).

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Lockwood is 3-0 for the first time in its brief history, but now the schedule gets serious — the Lions will be at unbeaten defending state champion and second-ranked Lewistown (3-0).

• Class B: Though Florence-Carlton (3-0) continues to look like the top dog, the Columbus Cougars (3-0) have the most eye-popping numbers: 161 points scored, zero allowed. Also dominant in this balanced class are Eureka (3-0), Missoula Loyola (3-0) and Red Lodge (3-0).

Upcoming Class B game of the week: Columbus will get its first big challenge in Big Timber, which fell out of the rankings with a 52-0 loss to No. 4 Missoula Loyola. Honorable mention: No. 3 Eureka will travel to always-tough Fairfield.

• 8-Man: Pound for pound this class is shaping up to be the most potent, or at least top-heavy. Early returns show at least eight teams appearing capable of winning it all, starting with No. 1 Fairview (3-0) but continuing down the line to No. 8 Plentywood (3-0). Especially impressive last weekend were No. 4 Belt (1-1), No. 6 Simms (which drubbed then-No. 5 Choteau 70-12 to go to 3-0) and No. 7 Valley Christian (which blistered then No. 9 St. Ignatius 51-18 and is also 3-0).

Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: The place to be Friday is Simms, where the Tigers will play host to No. 3 Ennis (3-0), which has won all three of its games by at least four touchdowns — including against solid squads from Seeley-Swan (48-14) and Lone Peak (50-22).

• 6-Man: At this point, it looks like the Big 2: Froid-Lake (3-0) at No. 1 and defending champion Big Sandy (3-0) at No. 2. Below that, the class is a jumble, even with unbeaten No. 3 Roy-Winifred, which struggled to beat Hobson-Moore 6-0. Still unbeaten are Centerville (2-0), Westby-Grenora (3-0), Noxon (3-0) and Lincoln (3-0).

Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: Is Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap's high rise justified? We'll find out Saturday afternoon, when the Engineers host No. 3 Roy-Winifred in a battle of unbeatens.

High school football

Sept. 11

Class AA

1. Bozeman (3-0)

2. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)

3. Butte (2-1)

4. Kalispell Glacier (2-1)

5. Helena (2-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (3-0)

2. Lewistown (3-0)

3. Dillon (2-0)

4. Columbia Falls (2-1)

5. Billings Central (3-0)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (3-0)

2. Columbus (3-0)

3. Eureka (3-0)

4. Missoula Loyola (3-0)

5. Red Lodge (3-0)

6. Manhattan (2-1)

7. Three Forks (2-1)

8. Jefferson (2-1)

9. Baker (2-1)

10. Joliet (2-1)

8-Man

1. Fairview (3-0)

2. Circle (3-0)

3. Ennis (3-0)

4. Belt (1-1)

5. Arlee (3-0)

6. Simms (3-0)

7. Valley Christian (3-0)

8. Plentywood (3-0)

9. Choteau (2-1)

10. Fort Benton (2-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (3-0)

2. Big Sandy (3-0)

3. Roy-Winifred (3-0)

4. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (3-0)

5. Centerville (2-0)

6. Westby-Grenora (3-0)

7. Noxon (3-0)

8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-1)

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1)