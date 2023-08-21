BILLINGS — In 2022, Montana 6-Man football was all about Big Sandy and everyone else playing for second-best behind it.

For 2023? The Pioneers should still be a load to handle, but they'll have some fierce competition.

On its fourth attempt in a state championship game, Big Sandy finally won it all — in undefeated fashion — when it took down Broadview-Lavina with an offensive clinic in frigid temperatures this past November. The Pioneers had comparatively light losses in personnel when stacked up against most of 6-Man's elites from a season ago, but coach Larry Jappe still has a bit of maneuvering and lineup tinkering to do.

"Every year you lose somebody — except for last year, I guess," Jappe joked in a phone call with 406mtsports.com last week. "It's just a matter of putting the kids in the right spot and figuring out what's going to work and what's not."

As Big Sandy pushes to defend its crown, here's a look ahead to the 2023 6-Man football season:

2022 champion: Big Sandy

2023 storylines



Deal with Deth(man): Before Big Sandy romped largely unchallenged to last year's title, it was Froid-Medicine Lake — back-to-back state champs in 2020 and 2021 — which wore the crown as the king of 6-Man, having embarked on a 24-game winning streak in that stretch.

A wild playoff semifinal loss to Broadview-Lavina in 2022 ended the three-peat hopes, but the potential of three titles in four years is very much on the table this year, especially with standout quarterback/linebacker/safety Mason Dethman still running the show for the RedHawks.

Recently committed to play football at Montana State, Dethman will help in offsetting the loss of All-State tailback Austen Hobbs, who had five total touchdowns in the semifinal loss, as Froid-Lake charges for more hardware with likely the class' top overall player.

RedHawks coach Michael Reiter sure is glad to have him.

"(I'm) thankful for the opportunity to work with a kid that's going to go play for Montana State. I mean, that's awesome," Reiter said. "Good kid, good attitude, works hard. He's going to fit right in in Bozeman and I'm just happy he's got that figured out."

Big Sandy, big target: Big Sandy knew entering the 2022 season how good of a team that it had, but just how good — to the level of outright domination — was perhaps the surprising part.

No team scored more than seven points (or against the first-team defense at all) in a single game on the champs until the quarterfinals, and even the state title game, which saw Broadview-Lavina (heavily depleted this year with graduation losses) put up a solid fight, seemed from the start more like a Pioneers formality with the sheer amount of talent that Big Sandy had at its disposal.

The good news for the rest of 6-Man is that numerous major pieces from that run, such as All-State picks Braydon Cline (now at Montana State-Northern), Rusty Gasvoda (Montana Western) and Kody Strutz, are all elsewhere. The bad is that the Pioneers didn't lose everything, with three more All-Staters in seniors Wylee Snapp, Lane Demontiney and Cooper Taylor back in the fold as Big Sandy may be dinged, but it will be far from pushovers.

"I feel like we were the hunted last year, too," Jappe said. "I think everybody knew what was going to happen last year with us, and I think this year everyone's coming after us again. It's just up to me and the rest of my coaching staff to get the kids ready."

Rowdy Rebels, sizzling Savage Heat: Want sleeper picks for a deep postseason run? Look no further than Custer-Hysham-Melstone in the south and Hot Springs in the west, both of which bring big numbers back from impressive 2022 seasons.

C-H-M was the stacked south's — which had all three qualifiers win at least one playoff game — second seed and gave Big Sandy its biggest scare of the year, a narrow 25-20 Rebels defeat in the quarterfinals that came down to the final drive.

Only two players are gone from that squad, and though they are admittedly major losses — now-Montana State linebacker Bryce Grebe is one, fellow All-State pick Alex Russell is the other — longtime coach Brad Hoffman is optimistic with 20 players out and strong performances at a summer 6-Man camp hosted by Rocky Mountain College.

"The kids have been so fired up and the camaraderie has been great," Hoffman said. "We've got senior leaders that are just really good and helping the young kids but not putting them down, just been really good and patient with them."

Hot Springs, meanwhile, has been a beacon of success out west under coach Jim Lawson with state titles in both 2012 and 2016. A strong midseason winning streak led them to the west title last year, and though the Savage Heat's playoff aspirations ended early with a dramatic double-overtime, 55-54 loss to Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round, just one senior gone from that team should keep them in the running to be the west's top squad again.

"It's a good core group," Lawson said. "You're always excited when you get most of your group back, and I just think we're just so far ahead of where we were a year ago at this time. ... I think they just carry a lot more confidence right now than they did this time last year."

Nice to see you: Multiple schools are bringing back standalone football programs at the 6-Man level for this season, so if you're double-taking at a certain logo when seeing the weekly scores graphic on Friday nights this year on 406 Sports' social media platforms, four teams coming back to the 6-Man game — Terry, Plevna, Brockton and Alberton — may be the reasons why.

Terry, once an 8-Man powerhouse which three-peated state titles in the mid-1980s, will now get to be just the Terriers on the gridiron again after leaving a co-op with Class A Glendive. Plevna is in a similar boat, going solo for 2023 after years of being paired with Class B Baker.

Brockton is also starting fresh after renewed interest in the community has the Warriors saddled with Terry and Plevna in the new-look east, which also welcomes back 2017 state champ Westby-Grenora from 8-Man.

Then there's Alberton — which made the 2019 8-Man title game while together with Superior in the Clark Fork co-op — as the Panthers will hop into the west, trying to give Hot Springs and the rest of the league some trouble this upcoming season.