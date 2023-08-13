BILLINGS — One school was waiting on a boy-heavy middle school class to grow old enough. Another has a coach who was on staff on a nearby team for nearly 30 years. One more came down to there being enough buzz around the district to simply give it a go again.

6-Man football has its many quirks and distinct features, and at the core of every school who participates in Montana's smallest football division is a unique story or two.

Terry, Plevna and Brockton — three eastern Montana schools restarting football programs and resuming play this fall — are no exceptions.

And all are hyped up to put on the pads and represent their towns again.

"We're excited about it," Terry head coach Scott Christofferson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com as practices kicked off around the state last Friday. "It's been a long time since we had a high school home game, so I think the fans will be pumped up, the kids will be pumped up ... it'll be a good time."

All three schools will be playing in the new-look 6-Man East for 2023, an already-tough league that will look wildly different than what it did less than 12 months ago.

A six-team conference this past season that included semifinalist Froid-Medicine Lake (quarterbacked by incoming senior and Montana State commit Mason Dethman), the East now has the three resurrected football programs plus Westby-Grenora, the 2017 6-Man state champion, which is dropping back down to the class from 8-Man (former 6-Man member Wibaux, meanwhile, is jumping back up to 8-Man this season).

For Terry — a former football power in its own right — the move to go solo again has been a long time coming.

The Terriers made seven 8-Man state championship games from 1984-96, winning it all multiple times as part of a legendary three-peat from 1985-87. But as declining turnout made fielding a program harder, Terry's last season with a standalone team was in 2017, having co-oped with Class A Glendive roughly 40 miles away since.

A strong junior high football program continued on with Christofferson as coach since 2018, and 10 boys in the incoming freshman class meant the Terriers could field a team again with more comfortable numbers. In all, "11 or 12" players will suit up for Terry football this fall, Christofferson said.

"I'm just excited to see what we can do with them," he said. "Don't have a lot of upperclassmen; we have two kids coming that played in Glendive coming back, so that'll help with a little bit of 11-Man exposure. ... I think we're going to have a good team, got a lot of talent. It's just going to be taking that jump, getting used to high school ball."

Plevna is also doing football on its own after decades pairing up with Class B Baker nearby, making state championship games in 2007 and 2013 under the Spartans' banner.

It only makes sense that a longtime member of legendary ex-Baker coach Don Schillinger's coaching staff is leading Plevna into a new era, then. Bob Curry, who was an assistant under Schillinger for 29 years, now is head coach of the Cougars but says this is his first time coaching the 6-Man game.

Fundamentals are the main focus in early practices at Plevna (which will likely field 10 players, Curry said), though there are some players who got time on the field at Baker. That'll give the Cougars some talent to work with. They'll additionally play home games in Ekalaka, per new athletic director Dennis Gerke.

"A couple of them had really good speed," Curry said following a practice. "Now, you put a ball in their hand and put a tackler in front of them, is their speed going to slow down dramatically or are they going to be able to run around and run over people? There's a lot of questions right now that have to be answered. ... But right now, I want them to enjoy the game."

Brockton, meanwhile, is back after an eight-year hiatus on the gridiron, per first-year (and first-time) coach Toby Youpee.

The tiny community in the northeast portion of the state on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation decided to revive its football program after renewed interest. After an OK to restart by its school board, Brockton resident Youpee threw his name in the hat to be coach.

He's expecting a lot of growing pains this year — multiple players have remarked in practice that it is their first time playing football, Youpee said — but the Warriors' program has got to start anew somewhere. Youpee noted that he's proud to be the one to help it go forward as a "hometown boy."

"It's not a difficult game to understand, but it is kind of hard to learn, especially for first-time players," Youpee said. "I told them don't be afraid to ask myself or the coaches. We're here to help you understand the game better and get better. We're going to yell at you, but that's not because we hate you. We're just trying to encourage you to push yourself and push your teammates."

As league opponents, Terry, Plevna and Brockton will all play each other this season, competing for wins while also holding the common knowledge that they're all glad to be back wearing their uniforms again.

High school football in eastern Montana will have a new look in its smallest places — and for those involved when the first Friday of games arrives later this month, they'll finally get to show out with their communities behind them once again.

"For me to coach and be a part of it, it's really nice," Youpee said. "It just shows there's players, there's people who are actually dedicated to getting a sport like this going, especially with a small town.

"It's really nice to see the staff around here, the players, the students, everyone kind of come together and say, 'Let's go back to this and try it and see what happens.' Who knows, this might keep going on for years and Brockton might actually become a big program, hopefully."