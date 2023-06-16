BILLINGS — Andrew Johnson's progression up the football coaching ladder has had its share of unique stops.

He currently sells and distributes beer for a living. He's worked as a statistician for the Billings Outlaws. He's currently enrolled at Montana State Billings and working on eventually becoming a teacher.

But even amid all that, the 28-year-old just got his first major break in the local coaching ranks — and it's a big responsibility to take on.

Johnson, who spent the past year as an assistant coach at Class B Shepherd, has been hired on to be the new head football coach at 6-Man Bridger, as confirmed by both himself and school activities director Lena Kallevig to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week.

The Scouts, coached the past two seasons by Jim Goltz before he stepped down to be the superintendent at Elder Grove School District #8 in Billings, are coming off of a 9-3 season and a semifinal run in the 6-Man playoffs, where they were defeated by eventual state champion Big Sandy. It was the program's deepest postseason push since making it to the state championship game in 2017 under former coach Mike Mathis, where it lost to Westby-Grenora.

Knowing the recent history that Bridger has, Johnson understands the task he has at hand — and has a plan in mind for how he's going to keep the success going.

"They have a rich tradition with their program and they (have been) very successful with their past two head coaches," Johnson said. "I'm really excited for the challenge. I'm excited for the opportunity and I'm ready to get going.

"My goal is to win as many state championships as I can ... but at the end of the day, I'm wanting each kid to come out with an experience of playing for Bridger football."

Prior to his time at Shepherd (where he was the wide receivers coach and passing coordinator), Johnson briefly coached in the Yellowstone Youth Football organization, bouncing around opportunities wherever they came up. In his newest endeavor, however, he'll be coaching the 6-Man game for the first time after his time on the 11-Man sidelines, but Johnson noted that he plans to have his teams "playing smart and playing fast" when he gets going and starts implementing his philosophies.

There are plenty of tests ahead — literally and figuratively, considering Johnson's status as a college student — in a brutal Southern division that featured last year's 6-Man runner-up (Broadview-Lavina) and another quarterfinalist to boot (Custer-Hysham-Melstone).

Bridger has gone through its share of coaching shifts over the past few years, yet still has remained a competitive bunch and frequent playoff fixture. Johnson, with his hire, is now trying to be the next name in charge of the Scouts to make the grade.

"I've had a lot of great mentors, especially coaching under Lucas Logan last year (at Shepherd)," Johnson said. "I plan on implementing a lot of what he taught me last year into building this program and keep continuing the tradition that Jim had and past previous coaches that were at Bridger before (had)."