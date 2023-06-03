HIGHWOOD — Big Sandy's Braydon Cline torched 6-man opponents last fall on the way to an undefeated state championship-winning senior season, and on Friday night, in the 27th annual All-Star Game, the soon-to-be Northern Light picked right back up where he left off seven months ago.

Cline tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers on his way to Offensive MVP honors and a 38-12 victory for the Red Team.

Big Sandy’s Rusty Gasvoda was the Red Team’s Defensive MVP.

“It’s pretty special,” Cline said post game. “Two MVPs from one football team is pretty cool. I’m pretty happy for us and it was a great team win.”

“[Braydon] is just an outstanding athlete,” Chester-Joplin-Inverness’s Braden Mattson, who caught a fourth-quarter touchdown from Cline, said. “He creates plays with his feet and he’s got an arm.”

Savage’s Braden Feisthamel and Ryder Rice (2015) were the last two 6-man teammates to sweep outright MVP honors in the All-Star Game, according to records.

Geraldine-Highwood’s Brady Duvall and Joey Hale accomplished the feat in 2019, but Hale shared the defensive MVP with Bridger’s Colby Zentner. Hot Springs’ Trevor Paro and Kane Lawson did the same in 2017, but once again, the defensive MVP honor was shared.

“It’s my last time getting to coach those guys,” Big Sandy and Red Team head coach Larry Jappe said. “They came to play in the regular-season and they came to play in this game.”

The Red Team never trailed on Friday, thanks, in part, to its stellar defense.

With Twin Bridges’ Reid Johnson clogging up the middle and players like Bridger’s Zach Althoff on the edge, Red held Blue to just six first-half points.

Leading 20-6 with around eight minutes to play, Jappe’s defense held firm inside the five-yard line, turning the Blue Team away on back-to-back snaps from the one-yard line.

Cline helped book a stop on third and goal and it was Althoff who got his hand on a Kade Erickson pass to turn Blue over on downs.

Twelve points are the fewest scored by a 6-man All-Star team since 2011 and tied for the fewest points scored by a team in the 27-year history of the event, according to All-Star Game records.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Jappe said. “That’s when you know you’ve got a bunch of players – these guys are all ‘the guys’ off their teams. To put together a goal-line stand like that – I honestly looked at that and said, ‘they’re gonna score.’

“And then when they kept holding them and holding them, I was like, ‘dang, we’re gonna get this.’ Good for them. That’s hard to do in 6-man football.”

Maybe 10 real-time minutes later, Althoff was 80 yards away celebrating a touchdown grab that, essentially, sealed the Red Team’s victory.

“I read pass on that [play], so I stepped back in coverage and saw him pass it,” Althoff said of his goal-line play. “I just reached out and tipped it…

“Definitely the touchdown feeling [felt better]. Got all the boys hyped up with that.”

While the Blue Team came up short on Friday, Highwood’s Ridger Bowman experienced a moment he won’t soon forget.

Bowman, who described the 6-man All-Star Game as something every small-town freshman dreams of playing in their senior year, caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the final high school game of his career on his home field.

His 20-yard catch and run elicited a strong reaction – in the form of cheers and honking car horns – from a crowd that must’ve been at least twice the size of Highwood’s 200-something population.

For that, Bowman was tabbed the Blue Team’s Offensive MVP.

“[There] were a lot of people I know at the game – the whole town of Highwood – so it’s pretty cool to win offensive MVP in my last game here…It takes a whole team to get an offense going, so I can’t take all the credit,” Bowman said.

“Seeing the whole crowd here one more time was really cool before I go.”

C-J-I, a program new to the 6-man ranks, saw Mattson and teammate Blake Harmon make impacts as the first Hawks to play in the event.

Harmon hauled in a second-quarter 21-yard touchdown pass that broke a 6-6 tie, while Mattson increased the Red Team’s lead to 20 points with his own 21-yard score late in the fourth.

“It’s definitely pretty cool,” Mattson said of the experience. “This [game] is an honor to come play…

“We had lots of good athletes, and it’s just pretty cool that I was able to get my hands on the football and score and help my team win.”

Big Sandy’s Kody Strutz added two rushing touchdowns in the victory – a 50-yarder in the third quarter and an eight-yarder with 65 seconds to play.

Friday’s victory was the Red Team’s 12th all-time. Blue still leads the series with 14 victories.