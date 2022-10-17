MISSOULA — Jim Lawson needed to replace five starters on both sides of the ball, which doesn’t initially sound like a ton for a football program, but his team plays the 6-Man version of the game.
It didn’t help that Hot Springs had only nine players initially come out for the team’s first two games. That’s not even enough to fill out a two-deep, something the Savage Heat have recently been able to do by inching their roster to 13 players throughout the season.
Still, the rather-young team doesn’t include many veteran options with one senior, three juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen. Those players have banded together to overcome a 0-2 start to the season and capture the Western 6-Man conference title on Saturday.
“I’m proud of these kids for what they’ve been able to do this year and accomplish so far,” said Lawson, who is in his 12th year as the head coach. “It’s a pretty big deal after we had to regroup after being 0-2 before starting conference play. Since then, we’ve played really good football.”
Hot Springs has outscored its opponents 272-113 in seven games, including 241-62 during its five-game winning streak. The Savage Heat responded from the two losses with three wins by a combined score of 140-24, including a 40-6 win over Twin Bridges, which dropped down from 8-Man, and a 41-6 win over White Sulphur Springs, which won the league the past two years.
They then won their toughest league game, a 38-26 victory over Noxon, which set up their chance to clinch the league title. After a bye week, they went on the road to Lima and cruised to a 63-12 victory to secure their first conference title since 2019. Valley Christian, which finished second in the league last season, moved up to 8-Man this year.
“With such a young group, we’ve been preaching a lot of fundamentals, and they’ve been responding well and bought into what we’re trying to do,” Lawson said. “We’re kind of under the radar, people didn’t expect a lot out of us. We’ve been quietly working our way back, so this was a big accomplishment for us winning the conference.”
Players who’ve taken on increased roles have risen to the occasion, even while being somewhat undersized, as they’ve gotten more playing time after not having much last year. Hot Springs still doesn’t have enough players to field a junior varsity team to develop younger athletes.
Sophomore Nick McAllister (6-foot-1, 145 pounds) took over at quarterback for his brother, Jack, who graduated. He’s passed for 842 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Weston Slonaker (5-9, 150) has rushed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the defense with 81 tackles and five sacks. Sophomore running back Johnny Waterbury (5-9, 150) has run for 269 yards and five scores to go with 205 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.
Senior tight end/fullback Garth Parker (6-3, 235) has run for 230 yards and 10 touchdowns while totaling 180 receiving yards and two scores. Junior wide receiver Quincy Styles-Depoe (6-0, 160) has 183 receiving yards and four touchdowns to go with a team-high four interceptions on defense. Junior center Jody Page (5-11, 155) has 145 receiving yards and two scores.
“The improvements they’ve made are huge,” Lawson said. “It’s fun watching their growth throughout the season after we struggled to get first downs and score points the first two games. I’m seeing us executing the way I was hoping for.
“We like to spread it out quite a bit on offense and we preach a lot of defense. I think our team speed is paying dividends for us. We don’t have a lot of size, but we use our team speed to get in the right spot to make plays.”
The season had started out on a down note as the Savage Heat lost their first two games, but both those opponents have turned out to be good teams. They lost 32-18 to Highwood, which is 4-3 and is tied for second place in the Central 6-Man conference. They then fell 19-13 in overtime to Valier, which is 7-1 and plays Big Sandy (8-0) for the Northern 6-Man title this week.
The Savage Heat are 5-0 in league play heading into their regular-season finale 3 p.m. Saturday when they host West Yellowstone. Even if they lose, they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Noxon (4-1) and will host the Central No. 3 seed in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks.
“At the beginning of the season, there were a lot of unknowns,” Lawson said. “The conference was really wide open. There wasn’t a clear-cut favorite. We knew if we could get these kids where they needed to be that we had a shot at winning the conference.”
Sentinel volleyball
Sentinel is poised for an exciting close to the volleyball regular season over the next two weeks.
The Spartans, who are 12-8 overall, have a chance to clinch the city championship this week. They play at Big Sky (4-16) 7 p.m. Tuesday and host Hellgate (5-15) 4 p.m. Saturday. They’re 2-0 against those teams, winning each match 3-0, and can claim the title with a win in either game.
The Spartans will then have an opportunity to play for the Western AA championship next week, if they take care of their other business. They’re 9-1 in conference play with a 3-1 loss to Helena High, which is 10-0; they’re the only teams mathematically alive to win the crown.
Sentinel plays at Helena Capital (4-16) Oct. 25 after its two games this week. The Spartans then play at Helena High (15-5) Oct. 27 in the regular-season finale. If the Spartans win all three and the Bengals continue to win, their meeting should be for at least a share of the conference title.
Kasey Arceniega is in her fourth year at Sentinel and her third year as head coach. The Spartans won a conference title, divisional tournament title and placed fourth at state last season. She previously led Class A Corvallis to seven conference crowns, seven divisional tournament titles, four state trophies and one state championship from 2008-18.
Playoff soccer
Class AA boys: Sentinel, the West No. 4 seed, hosts Butte, the West No. 5 seed, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at Bozeman, the East No. 1 seed, 6 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal. Glacier, the West No. 3 seed, hosts Flathead, the West No. 6 seed, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at Billings West, the East No. 2 seed, 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal. Hellgate, the West No. 1 seed, hosts the winner of Gallatin vs. Belgrade 7:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal.
Class AA girls: Big Sky, the West No. 4 seed, hosts Capital, the West No. 5 seed, 4 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at Bozeman Gallatin, the East No. 1 seed, 2 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal. Sentinel, the West No. 3 seed, hosts Flathead, the West No. 6 seed, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at Billings Skyview, the East No. 2 seed, 4 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal. Hellgate, the West No. 1 seed, hosts the winner of Billings West vs. Senior 5 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal.
Class A boys: Missoula Loyola, the South No. 1 seed, plays at Columbia Falls, the North No. 1 seed, 1 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal. Whitefish, the North No. 2 seed, plays at Livingston, the East No. 1 seed, 11 a.m. Saturday in the other semifinal.
Class A girls: Hamilton, the South No. 1 seed, plays at Whitefish, the Northern No. 1 seed, 11 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal. Columbia Falls, the North No. 3 seed, plays at Billings Central, the East No. 1 seed, 11 a.m. Saturday in the other semifinal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.