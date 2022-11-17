BILLINGS — The final 10 teams remain and between them have combined to travel 4,760 miles throughout the four rounds of the playoffs this season. But four of them haven't had to leave the friendly confines of their home fields.
So how much does home-field advantage actually matter? Everyone has seen or heard of an upset, even rooted for it at times, but when it comes down to it with a championship on the line, does it really help determine the winner?
Since the higher seed typically gets to host, logic would say yes because in theory the better team has earned hosting rights. However, at this point in the playoffs, we get matchups between top seeds more regularly and the bracket determines the host. Case in point, this year's championship matchups in AA, 8-Man and 6-Man all feature two No. 1 seeds against each other so instead the bracket determines the host.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|Classification
|98
|Bozeman to Helena Capital
|AA
|127
|Billings Central to Lewistown
|A
|18
|Missoula Loyola to Florence
|B
|229
|Belt to St. Ignatius
|8-man
|231
|Broadview-Lavina to Big Sandy
|6-man
This year, Class B is the only classification to have no top seeds survive thus far and will instead feature a rematch from the west between Florence-Carlton (2W) and Missoula Loyola (4W). Both teams had to hit the road during the playoffs, with the Falcons knocking off Huntley Project (1E) in the quarterfinals and the Rams pulling consecutive upsets of Townsend (1S), Shepherd (2E) and Bigfork (1W). As a result, the Rams' playoff journey has taken them 1,206 miles, the third highest total in the state. Their shortest trip will be the 36 miles they'll travel to face the defending champions and rival Falcons this week. They are also the only team to have had four road trips during the playoffs, with the rest traveling for only one or two rounds.
If we look at the previous five years across all classifications, 10 teams out of the last 25 champions won the title without ever having to leave home. Eleven made one trip throughout the playoffs and only four had to go on the road twice.
During that same span, there are only two teams to have had travel of over 1,000 miles throughout the playoffs in the last five years that have won: Class A's Columbia Falls (2017) and 6-Man's Westby-Grenora (2017).
Over this year's playoffs, eight teams surpassed 1,000 miles traveled: Bridger (1,850), Fairview (1,822), Missoula Loyola (1,206), Superior (1,190), Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1,176), Miles City (1,058), Libby (1,038) and Circle (1,016). The Rams are the only team still playing.
But regardless of who's home field they're playing on, all 10 teams still competing are just one step away from lifting the trophy so we'll see how it all plays out this weekend.
