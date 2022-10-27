Football teams are hitting the road with their playoff hopes intact as the first round gets underway.
Here's a breakdown for the 32 teams on the road this week.
In Class AA, Billings Senior has the longest trip ahead of it as the Broncs journey to Kalispell to meet up with the Wolfpack. That'll be a round-trip of 842 miles. The top four teams (Bozeman, Helena, Helena Capital and Billings West) await the winners of this week's games.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|421
|Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier
|207
|Missoula Big Sky to Bozeman Gallatin
|157
|Butte to Great Falls
|168
|Great Falls CMR to Missoula Sentinel
AA teams will average a trip of 238.25 miles one-way this week.
Class A Miles City is no stranger to the road as over the past four years, the Cowboys have piled up a combined 4,868 miles on three playoff runs. They're well on their way to adding to that with their 1,058 mile trip to Columbia Falls this weekend. They aren't the only team to surpass the 1,000 mile mark this weekend as Libby's trip to Laurel comes in just behind at 1,038.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|529
|Miles City to Columbia Falls
|519
|Libby to Laurel
|254
|Whitefish to Havre
|187
|Frenchtown to Dillon
Class A teams have the highest one-way trip average this week coming in at 372.25 miles as Billings Central, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson await the winners.
Oct. 28-Nov. 19, 2022 Teams will re-seed after the first round.
Class B's Cut Bank Wolves lead teams in their division with their trip of 680 round-trip miles to Worden where they'll face off against Huntley Project. Teams will crisscross the state, so keep your eyes peeled for buses as you're out and about.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|149
|Missoula Loyola to Townsend
|256
|Fairfield to Shepherd
|270
|Manhattan to Bigfork
|212
|Baker to Glasgow
|340
|Cut Bank to Huntley Project
|163
|Whitehall to Florence
|270
|Red Lodge to Malta
|297
|Eureka to Jefferson
Class B teams will average trips of 244.63 miles one-way.
All but one of the 8-player teams to hit the road this week will travel over 500 miles with the longest being Circle's 508-mile trip to St. Ignatius. The Wildcats made a similar trip west in the opening round of last year's playoffs before falling to eventual champion Thompson Falls.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|271
|Park City to Drummond-Philipsburg
|243
|Charlo to Belt
|469
|Forsyth to Superior
|490
|Lone Peak to Culbertson
|258
|Cascade to Joliet
|369
|Fort Benton to Fairview
|328
|Chinook to Ennis
|508
|Circle to St. Ignatius
Forsyth to Superior actually has a faster route available that extends the Doggies' trip to 500 miles, and if you map Lone Peak's trip to Culbertson, Google will say it's actually faster to fly from Bozeman to Sidney. 8-player teams will average 367.0 miles one-way this round.
The new co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (DGSG) leads the 6-player teams with the 768 round-trip miles they'll rack up as they travel to Medicine Lake to face the two-time defending champion Froid-Lake Redhawks.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|153
|White Sulphur Springs to Roy-Winifred
|253
|North Star to Broadview-Lavina
|288
|Noxon to Valier
|384
|Dentron-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to Froid-Lake
|281
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness to Hot Springs
|310
|Bridger to Richey-Lambert
|292
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone to Highwood
|353
|Savage to Big Sandy
6-player teams will average 289.25 miles one-way this round.
