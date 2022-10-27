Football teams are hitting the road with their playoff hopes intact as the first round gets underway.

Here's a breakdown for the 32 teams on the road this week.

In Class AA, Billings Senior has the longest trip ahead of it as the Broncs journey to Kalispell to meet up with the Wolfpack. That'll be a round-trip of 842 miles. The top four teams (Bozeman, Helena, Helena Capital and Billings West) await the winners of this week's games.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 421 Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier 207 Missoula Big Sky to Bozeman Gallatin 157 Butte to Great Falls 168 Great Falls CMR to Missoula Sentinel

AA teams will average a trip of 238.25 miles one-way this week.

Class A Miles City is no stranger to the road as over the past four years, the Cowboys have piled up a combined 4,868 miles on three playoff runs. They're well on their way to adding to that with their 1,058 mile trip to Columbia Falls this weekend. They aren't the only team to surpass the 1,000 mile mark this weekend as Libby's trip to Laurel comes in just behind at 1,038.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 529 Miles City to Columbia Falls 519 Libby to Laurel 254 Whitefish to Havre 187 Frenchtown to Dillon

Class A teams have the highest one-way trip average this week coming in at 372.25 miles as Billings Central, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson await the winners.

Class B's Cut Bank Wolves lead teams in their division with their trip of 680 round-trip miles to Worden where they'll face off against Huntley Project. Teams will crisscross the state, so keep your eyes peeled for buses as you're out and about.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 149 Missoula Loyola to Townsend 256 Fairfield to Shepherd 270 Manhattan to Bigfork 212 Baker to Glasgow 340 Cut Bank to Huntley Project 163 Whitehall to Florence 270 Red Lodge to Malta 297 Eureka to Jefferson

Class B teams will average trips of 244.63 miles one-way.

All but one of the 8-player teams to hit the road this week will travel over 500 miles with the longest being Circle's 508-mile trip to St. Ignatius. The Wildcats made a similar trip west in the opening round of last year's playoffs before falling to eventual champion Thompson Falls.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 271 Park City to Drummond-Philipsburg 243 Charlo to Belt 469 Forsyth to Superior 490 Lone Peak to Culbertson 258 Cascade to Joliet 369 Fort Benton to Fairview 328 Chinook to Ennis 508 Circle to St. Ignatius

Forsyth to Superior actually has a faster route available that extends the Doggies' trip to 500 miles, and if you map Lone Peak's trip to Culbertson, Google will say it's actually faster to fly from Bozeman to Sidney. 8-player teams will average 367.0 miles one-way this round.

The new co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (DGSG) leads the 6-player teams with the 768 round-trip miles they'll rack up as they travel to Medicine Lake to face the two-time defending champion Froid-Lake Redhawks.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 153 White Sulphur Springs to Roy-Winifred 253 North Star to Broadview-Lavina 288 Noxon to Valier 384 Dentron-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to Froid-Lake 281 Chester-Joplin-Inverness to Hot Springs 310 Bridger to Richey-Lambert 292 Custer-Hysham-Melstone to Highwood 353 Savage to Big Sandy

6-player teams will average 289.25 miles one-way this round.