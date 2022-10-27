Football teams are hitting the road with their playoff hopes intact as the first round gets underway. 

Here's a breakdown for the 32 teams on the road this week.

In Class AA, Billings Senior has the longest trip ahead of it as the Broncs journey to Kalispell to meet up with the Wolfpack. That'll be a round-trip of 842 miles. The top four teams (Bozeman, Helena, Helena Capital and Billings West) await the winners of this week's games.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
421Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier
207Missoula Big Sky to Bozeman Gallatin
157Butte to Great Falls
168Great Falls CMR to Missoula Sentinel

AA teams will average a trip of 238.25 miles one-way this week.

Class A Miles City is no stranger to the road as over the past four years, the Cowboys have piled up a combined 4,868 miles on three playoff runs. They're well on their way to adding to that with their 1,058 mile trip to Columbia Falls this weekend. They aren't the only team to surpass the 1,000 mile mark this weekend as Libby's trip to Laurel comes in just behind at 1,038.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
529Miles City to Columbia Falls
519Libby to Laurel
254Whitefish to Havre
187Frenchtown to Dillon

Class A teams have the highest one-way trip average this week coming in at 372.25 miles as Billings Central, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson await the winners.

Class B's Cut Bank Wolves lead teams in their division with their trip of 680 round-trip miles to Worden where they'll face off against Huntley Project. Teams will crisscross the state, so keep your eyes peeled for buses as you're out and about.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
149Missoula Loyola to Townsend
256Fairfield to Shepherd
270Manhattan to Bigfork
212Baker to Glasgow
340Cut Bank to Huntley Project
163Whitehall to Florence
270Red Lodge to Malta
297Eureka to Jefferson

Class B teams will average trips of 244.63 miles one-way.

All but one of the 8-player teams to hit the road this week will travel over 500 miles with the longest being Circle's 508-mile trip to St. Ignatius. The Wildcats made a similar trip west in the opening round of last year's playoffs before falling to eventual champion Thompson Falls.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
271Park City to Drummond-Philipsburg
243Charlo to Belt
469Forsyth to Superior
490Lone Peak to Culbertson
258Cascade to Joliet
369Fort Benton to Fairview
328Chinook to Ennis
508Circle to St. Ignatius

Forsyth to Superior actually has a faster route available that extends the Doggies' trip to 500 miles, and if you map Lone Peak's trip to Culbertson, Google will say it's actually faster to fly from Bozeman to Sidney. 8-player teams will average 367.0 miles one-way this round.

The new co-op of Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (DGSG) leads the 6-player teams with the 768 round-trip miles they'll rack up as they travel to Medicine Lake to face the two-time defending champion Froid-Lake Redhawks.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
153White Sulphur Springs to Roy-Winifred
253North Star to Broadview-Lavina
288Noxon to Valier
384Dentron-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to Froid-Lake
281Chester-Joplin-Inverness to Hot Springs
310Bridger to Richey-Lambert
292Custer-Hysham-Melstone to Highwood
353Savage to Big Sandy

6-player teams will average 289.25 miles one-way this round.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments