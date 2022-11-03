We look at these distances each season and are reminded how large Montana is. This week though, we also wanted to take a look at the bigger picture of what it means for playoff teams based on their classifications. So we averaged out the travel for each classification and broke it down by round over the past five years (2017-2021) to see who spends the most time on the road come playoff time.

8-man teams lead the way, with total travel throughout the playoffs of almost 2,800 miles. Now, of course, not every team puts that many miles on their bus and some never have to leave the comforts of home if the bracket falls their way. However, on average they travel the farthest.

If you're wondering which round teams typically have to travel the farthest for, well that would be the quarterfinal round for most classifications. Unless you're in Class AA, where the average trip in the first round comes in at just over 700 miles compared to average quarterfinal matchups at just over 400 miles.

During the last five years, Class A averaged 854 miles for its quarterfinal matchups. That number is bolstered by the 2017 season when three of the four matchups came in at over 1,000 miles (Dillon to Sidney; Miles City to Columbia Falls; and Glendive to Hamilton). This year all four matchups are under 800 miles.

On that note, this week's travel distances follow similar trends.

In Class AA, two-time defending champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans will make the trip to Billings West for the fifth meeting between the teams in the last three seasons, including the previous two AA title games.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 310 Kalispell Glacier to Bozeman 98.3 Bozeman Gallatin to Helena 68.9 Butte to Helena Capital 334 Missoula Sentinel to Billings West

In Class A, another rematch leads the way as defending champion Laurel travels to Polson in a reversal of last season's Class A semifinal where the Pirates visited the Locomotives.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 177 Whitefish to Hamilton 256 Dillon to Billings Central 317 Columbia Falls to Lewistown 397 Laurel to Polson

Class B Glasgow will head across Highway 2 for 425 miles as the Scotties visit Bigfork to lead the way for their classification.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 336 Missoula Loyola to Shepherd 425 Glasgow to Bigfork 385 Florence to Huntley Project 319 Malta to Jefferson

8-man Superior leads everyone this week as the Bobcats trek all the way across the state to visit Culbertson, which is a minimum of 595 miles one-way if you're taking the shortest available route, but maybe not the most common.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 181 Belt to Drummond-Philipsburg 595 Superior to Culbertson 316 Fairview to Joliet 234 Ennis to St. Ignatius

In 6-man, the Valier Panthers' trip to the defending champions in Medicine Lake comes in at 418 miles to lead the classification's journeys around the state.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 154 Broadview-Lavina to Roy-Winifred 418 Valier to Froid-Lake 316 Bridger to Chester-Joplin-Inverness 296 Custer-Hysham-Melstone to Big Sandy

And just two weeks in, six teams will have already racked up over 1,000 roundtrip miles during this year's playoffs.

Bridger leads the ranks at 1,252 miles after trips north to Richey and Chester. Superior's trip to Culbertson alone vaults them all the way up to second on the list as that trip comes in at 1,190 miles. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1,176) has already visited Highwood and will make the trip back north to Big Sandy this week. Miles City (1,058 miles traveled), Libby (1,038) and Circle (1,016) all fell in their first-round matchups last weekend.