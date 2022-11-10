BILLINGS — Twenty teams still have their hopes of a state championship in football alive. But for some, their journeys have taken them farther than most.

This week, Fairview's trip to St. Ignatius tops not only the travel in this round, but all trips undertaken so far this playoff season. The shortest route available will take them 1,190 miles from east to west and back again.

Here's how this week's trips shake out:

Distance (one-way, in miles)OpponentsClassification
3.2Bozeman Gallatin to BozemanAA
114Missoula Sentinel to Helena CapitalAA
372Billings Central to HamiltonA
342Polson to LewistownA
100Missoula Loyola to BigforkB
163Jefferson to FlorenceB
373Culbertson to Belt8-Man
595Fairview to St. Ignatius8-Man
334Froid-Lake to Broadview-Lavina6-Man
299Bridger to Big Sandy6-Man

In total miles traveled during the 2022 playoffs, eight teams have surpassed the 1,000-mile mark, with three of them still in the field.

Bridger has racked up 1,850 miles as the Scouts gone north all three weeks so far to visit Lambert, Chester and now Big Sandy. Fairview is just behind at 1,822 miles, although the Warriors got to stay home for the opening round.

Missoula Loyola is up to 1,170 miles on trips to Townsend, Shepherd and now Bigfork. Those compare to previously eliminated Superior (1,190 miles, quarterfinals), Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1,176 miles, quarterfinals), Miles City (1,058 miles, first round), Libby (1,038 miles, first round) and Circle (1,016 miles, first round).

After comparing the last five years of playoff mileages with success from the 2017-2021 seasons, only Bigfork (2021) and Jordan (2018) have gone on the road more than three times. Of those who have reached three road playoff trips, they've finished as high as runners-up (Drummond-Philipsburg, 2021), but more often have seen their journeys end in the semifinals (Big Sandy, 2021; Westby-Grenora, 2019).

Bridger and Missoula Loyola are the only teams remaining that have already embarked on three rounds of travel as of this week. Because both are the lowest seeds remaining in their brackets, if they manage an upset, either would add one more trip onto their 2022 totals.

In AA and A, the opening-round byes allow more teams to avoid going on the road as early, with half of the remaining teams having enjoyed the comforts of home so far. In the B, 8-Man and 6-Man 16-team formats, only three teams of the 12 remaining have stayed home completely to this point.

