BILLINGS — Twenty teams still have their hopes of a state championship in football alive. But for some, their journeys have taken them farther than most.
This week, Fairview's trip to St. Ignatius tops not only the travel in this round, but all trips undertaken so far this playoff season. The shortest route available will take them 1,190 miles from east to west and back again.
Here's how this week's trips shake out:
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|Classification
|3.2
|Bozeman Gallatin to Bozeman
|AA
|114
|Missoula Sentinel to Helena Capital
|AA
|372
|Billings Central to Hamilton
|A
|342
|Polson to Lewistown
|A
|100
|Missoula Loyola to Bigfork
|B
|163
|Jefferson to Florence
|B
|373
|Culbertson to Belt
|8-Man
|595
|Fairview to St. Ignatius
|8-Man
|334
|Froid-Lake to Broadview-Lavina
|6-Man
|299
|Bridger to Big Sandy
|6-Man
In total miles traveled during the 2022 playoffs, eight teams have surpassed the 1,000-mile mark, with three of them still in the field.
Bridger has racked up 1,850 miles as the Scouts gone north all three weeks so far to visit Lambert, Chester and now Big Sandy. Fairview is just behind at 1,822 miles, although the Warriors got to stay home for the opening round.
Missoula Loyola is up to 1,170 miles on trips to Townsend, Shepherd and now Bigfork. Those compare to previously eliminated Superior (1,190 miles, quarterfinals), Custer-Hysham-Melstone (1,176 miles, quarterfinals), Miles City (1,058 miles, first round), Libby (1,038 miles, first round) and Circle (1,016 miles, first round).
After comparing the last five years of playoff mileages with success from the 2017-2021 seasons, only Bigfork (2021) and Jordan (2018) have gone on the road more than three times. Of those who have reached three road playoff trips, they've finished as high as runners-up (Drummond-Philipsburg, 2021), but more often have seen their journeys end in the semifinals (Big Sandy, 2021; Westby-Grenora, 2019).
Bridger and Missoula Loyola are the only teams remaining that have already embarked on three rounds of travel as of this week. Because both are the lowest seeds remaining in their brackets, if they manage an upset, either would add one more trip onto their 2022 totals.
In AA and A, the opening-round byes allow more teams to avoid going on the road as early, with half of the remaining teams having enjoyed the comforts of home so far. In the B, 8-Man and 6-Man 16-team formats, only three teams of the 12 remaining have stayed home completely to this point.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.