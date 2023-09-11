High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 11
Class AA
1. Bozeman (3-0)
2. Bozeman Gallatin (3-0)
3. Butte (2-1)
4. Kalispell Glacier (2-1)
5. Helena (2-1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (3-0)
2. Lewistown (3-0)
3. Dillon (2-0)
4. Columbia Falls (2-1)
5. Billings Central (3-0)
Class B
People are also reading…
1. Florence-Carlton (3-0)
2. Columbus (3-0)
3. Eureka (3-0)
4. Missoula Loyola (3-0)
5. Red Lodge (3-0)
6. Manhattan (2-1)
7. Three Forks (2-1)
8. Jefferson (2-1)
9. Baker (2-1)
10. Joliet (2-1)
8-Man
1. Fairview (3-0)
2. Circle (3-0)
3. Ennis (3-0)
4. Belt (1-1)
5. Arlee (3-0)
6. Simms (3-0)
7. Valley Christian (3-0)
8. Plentywood (3-0)
9. Choteau (2-1)
10. Fort Benton (2-1)
6-Man
1. Froid-Lake (3-0)
2. Big Sandy (3-0)
3. Roy-Winifred (3-0)
4. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (3-0)
5. Centerville (2-0)
6. Westby-Grenora (3-0)
7. Noxon (3-0)
8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-1)
9. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1)
10. Shields Valley (3-0)