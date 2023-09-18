High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Sept. 18
Class AA
1. Bozeman (4-0)
2. Bozeman Gallatin (4-0)
3. Butte (3-1)
4. Kalispell Glacier (3-1)
5. Missoula Sentinel (3-1)
Class A
1. Hamilton (4-0)
2. Lewistown (4-0)
3. Dillon (3-0)
4. Billings Central (4-0)
5. Corvallis (4-0)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (4-0)
2. Columbus (4-0)
3. Eureka (4-0)
4. Missoula Loyola (4-0)
5. Red Lodge (4-0)
6. Manhattan (3-1)
7. Three Forks (3-1)
8. Jefferson (3-1)
9. Shepherd (3-1)
10. Huntley Project (2-2)
8-Man
1. Fairview (4-0)
2. Ennis (4-0)
3. Belt (2-1)
4. Arlee (4-0)
5. Valley Christian (4-0)
6. Plentywood (3-0)
7. Simms (3-1)
8. Wibaux (3-1)
9. Circle (3-1)
10. Manhattan Christian (3-1)
6-Man
1. Froid-Lake (3-0)
2. Big Sandy (4-0)
3. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (4-0)
4. Centerville (4-0)
5. Shields Valley (3-0)
6. Hot Springs (3-0)
7. West Yellowstone (3-1)
8. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-1)
9. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)
10. Roy-Winifred (3-1)