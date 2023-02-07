agate Scoreboard: 6-Man All-Star game rosters Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 6-Man All-Star Game rostersJune 2, at HighwoodRed Team Braydon Cline, Big Sandy; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy; Zach Althoff, Bridger; Jake Buessing, Bridger; Austin Hobbs, Froid-Lake; Cade Kelm, Froid-Lake; Gavin Spicher, North Star; Ty Hansen, North Star; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Garth Parker, Hot Springs; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges; Spencer Stosich, Lima; Hunter Riding, Savage; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley.Head coach: Larry Jappe, Big Sandy Assistants: Michael Reiter, Froid-Lake; Jim Goltz, Bridger; Jim Vinson, Chester-Joplin-InvernessBlue TeamHank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina; Jace Jansen, Broadview-Lavina; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Kamden Broesder, Valier; Rylee Gabbard, Valier; Joe Ramos, Valier; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady; Eathan Upchurch, Centerville; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood; Ridger Bowman, Highwood; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred; Asher Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs; Gage Hendrick, Noxon; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-LambertHead coach: Brian Heiken, Broadview-LavinaAssistants: Brad Hoffman, Custer-Hysham-Melstone; Brandon Gondeiro, Highwood; Shane Broesder, Valier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports 6-man All-star Game Rosters Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.