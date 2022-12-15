6-Man

All-State selections

North: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy, sr.; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, sr.; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy, sr.; Wylee Snapp, Big Sandy, jr.; Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy, jr.; Cooper Taylor, Big Sandy, jr.; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy, sr.; Sebastien Mansfield, North Star, jr.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, sr.; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady, sr.; Wes Edwards, Valier, sr.; Kamden Broesder, Valier, sr.; Rylee Gabbard, Valier, sr.

Central: Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, so.; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Angus Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, jr.; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, sr.; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, sr.; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred, sr.; Bodie Donsbach, jr.

South: Gage Goltz, Bridger, so.; Zach Althoff, Bridger, sr.; Jake Buessing, Brider, sr.; Hank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Jace Jensen, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina, so.; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Jake Snively, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg, sr.; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley, sr.

East: Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Mason Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Nate Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Sage Spinner, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-Lambert, sr.; Austin Lien, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Cade Tombre, Savage, jr.; Hunter Riding, Savage, sr.

West: Garth Parker, Hot Springs, sr.; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs, so.; Zane Wendt, Lima, sr.; Ricky Williams, Noxon, so.; Gage Hendrick, Noxon, sr.; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, sr.; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs, sr.

All-Conference selections

North: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy, sr.; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, sr.; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy, sr.; Wylee Snapp, Big Sandy, jr.; Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy, jr.; Cooper Taylor, Big Sandy, jr.; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy, sr.; Sebastien Mansfield, North Star, jr.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, sr.; Ty Hansen, North Star, sr.; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady, sr.; Kenai Castorena, Power-Dutton-Brady, jr.; Connor Sullivan, Sunburst, sr.; Wes Edwards, Valier, sr.; Kamden Broesder, Valier, sr.; Rylee Gabbard, Valier, sr.; Joe Ramos, Valier, sr.

Central: Ethan Upchurch, Centerville, sr.; Luke Kelley, Centerville, so.; Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, so.; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, so.; Kain Vincent, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Angus Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, jr.; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, sr.; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, sr.; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred, sr.; Bodie Donsbach, jr.; Asher Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Walker Lee, Hobson-Moore, sr.

South: Gage Goltz, Bridger, so.; Zach Althoff, Bridger, sr.; Jake Buessing, Brider, sr.; Hank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Jace Jensen, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina, so.; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Jake Snively, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Trent Kuntz, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg, sr.; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley, sr.

East: Charles Butikofer, Bainville, jr.; Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Mason Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Nate Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Caden Kelm, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Sage Spinner, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-Lambert, sr.; Austin Lien, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Cade Tombre, Savage, jr.; Hunter Riding, Savage, sr.; Wyatt Ree, Wibaux, jr.; Will Ree, Wibaux, so.

West: John McDonald, Gardiner, sr.; Garth Parker, Hot Springs, sr.; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs, so.; Johnny Waterbury, Hot Springs, so.; Zane Wendt, Lima, sr.; Spencer Stosich, Lima, sr.; Ricky Williams, Noxon, so.; Gage Hendrick, Noxon, sr.; Johnny Knerr, Noxon, sr.; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, sr.; EJ Puckett, Twin Bridges, jr.; Hayden Turner, West Yellowstone, so.; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs, sr.; Jack Shroyer, White Sulphur Springs, sr.

Tags

Load comments