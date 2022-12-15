6-Man
All-State selections
North: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy, sr.; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, sr.; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy, sr.; Wylee Snapp, Big Sandy, jr.; Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy, jr.; Cooper Taylor, Big Sandy, jr.; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy, sr.; Sebastien Mansfield, North Star, jr.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, sr.; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady, sr.; Wes Edwards, Valier, sr.; Kamden Broesder, Valier, sr.; Rylee Gabbard, Valier, sr.
Central: Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, so.; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Angus Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, jr.; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, sr.; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, sr.; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred, sr.; Bodie Donsbach, jr.
South: Gage Goltz, Bridger, so.; Zach Althoff, Bridger, sr.; Jake Buessing, Brider, sr.; Hank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Jace Jensen, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina, so.; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Jake Snively, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg, sr.; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley, sr.
East: Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Mason Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Nate Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Sage Spinner, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-Lambert, sr.; Austin Lien, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Cade Tombre, Savage, jr.; Hunter Riding, Savage, sr.
West: Garth Parker, Hot Springs, sr.; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs, so.; Zane Wendt, Lima, sr.; Ricky Williams, Noxon, so.; Gage Hendrick, Noxon, sr.; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, sr.; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs, sr.
All-Conference selections
North: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy, sr.; Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, sr.; Rusty Gasvoda, Big Sandy, sr.; Wylee Snapp, Big Sandy, jr.; Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy, jr.; Cooper Taylor, Big Sandy, jr.; Lance Rutledge, Big Sandy, sr.; Sebastien Mansfield, North Star, jr.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, sr.; Ty Hansen, North Star, sr.; Garrett Wilmarth, Power-Dutton-Brady, sr.; Kenai Castorena, Power-Dutton-Brady, jr.; Connor Sullivan, Sunburst, sr.; Wes Edwards, Valier, sr.; Kamden Broesder, Valier, sr.; Rylee Gabbard, Valier, sr.; Joe Ramos, Valier, sr.
Central: Ethan Upchurch, Centerville, sr.; Luke Kelley, Centerville, so.; Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, so.; Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, sr.; Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, so.; Kain Vincent, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, sr.; Angus Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, jr.; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, sr.; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, sr.; Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred, sr.; Bodie Donsbach, jr.; Asher Edwards, Roy-Winifred; Walker Lee, Hobson-Moore, sr.
South: Gage Goltz, Bridger, so.; Zach Althoff, Bridger, sr.; Jake Buessing, Brider, sr.; Hank Tuszynski, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Jace Jensen, Broadview-Lavina, sr.; Connor Glennie, Broadview-Lavina, so.; Bryce Grebe, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Alex Russell, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, sr.; Jake Snively, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Trent Kuntz, Custer-Hysham-Melstone, jr.; Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg, sr.; Kade Lannen, Shields Valley, sr.
East: Charles Butikofer, Bainville, jr.; Austen Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Mason Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Nate Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake, jr.; Caden Kelm, Froid-Medicine Lake, sr.; Sage Spinner, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Tiegan Cundiff, Richey-Lambert, sr.; Austin Lien, Richey-Lambert, jr.; Cade Tombre, Savage, jr.; Hunter Riding, Savage, sr.; Wyatt Ree, Wibaux, jr.; Will Ree, Wibaux, so.
West: John McDonald, Gardiner, sr.; Garth Parker, Hot Springs, sr.; Weston Slonaker, Hot Springs, so.; Johnny Waterbury, Hot Springs, so.; Zane Wendt, Lima, sr.; Spencer Stosich, Lima, sr.; Ricky Williams, Noxon, so.; Gage Hendrick, Noxon, sr.; Johnny Knerr, Noxon, sr.; Reid Johnson, Twin Bridges, sr.; EJ Puckett, Twin Bridges, jr.; Hayden Turner, West Yellowstone, so.; Tyson Hanson, White Sulphur Springs, sr.; Jack Shroyer, White Sulphur Springs, sr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.