Class AA
BILLINGS WEST 34, BILLINGS SENIOR 21
|Billings Senior;7;6;6;2;—;21
|Billings West;0;10;3;21;—;34
BS — Chapel 36 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)
BW — Johns 77 interception return (Kauwe kick)
BS — Chapel 17 pass from Oakley (kick failed)
BW — Kauwe 45 field goal
BS — Bergen 6 run (pass failed)
BW — Kauwe 20 field goal
BW — Humphrey 57 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
BW — Humphrey 86 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
BS — Garcia safety
BW — Claunch 4 run (Kauwe kick)
BOZEMAN GALLATIN 40, BELGRADE 14
|Belgrade;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Bozeman Gallatin;14;7;19;0;—;40
KALISPELL GLACIER 55, BUTTE 41
|Butte;7;20;0;14;—;41
|Kalispell Glacier;7;13;28;7;—;55
KAL — Bridger Smith 8 pass from Sliter (Measure kick), 9:14
BUT — Ossello 15 pass from Stenson (Duffy kick), 6:46
BUT — Stenson 1 run (Duffy kick), 11:54
KAL — Dorcheus 5 run (Measure kick), 11:27
BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 8:14
BUT — Stajcar 16 pass from Stenson (kick failed), 4:03
KAL — Goicoechea 21 interception return (kick failed), 2:00
KAL — Dorcheus 1 run (Measure kick), 9:05
KAL — Bridger Smith 14 pass from Sliter (kick failed), 6:54
KAL — Kastelitz 56 pass from Sliter (Measure kick), 5:23
KAL — Van Scholten 10 pass from Sliter (Goicoechea run), 1:28
BUT — Stenson 5 run (Duffy kick), 10:24
BUT — Luedtke 28 pass from Stenson (Duffy kick), 7:17
KAL — Goicoechea 11 run (Measure kick), 2:28
Class A
GLENDIVE 48, LIVINGSTON 6
|Livingston;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Glendive;28;14;6;0;—;48
GLE — Crockett 3 run (Ryan kick)
GLE — Berry 20 pass from Crockett (Ryan kick)
GLE — Sokoloski 55 punt return (Ryan kick)
GLE — Cayko-Zody 22 pass from Amsler (Ryan kick)
GLE — Franks 1 run (Ryan kick)
GLE — Hostetler 3 run (Ryan kick)
GLE — Williams 3 pass from Crockett (kick failed)
HAVRE 36, LOCKWOOD 7
|Lockwood;0;0;7;0;—;7
|Havre;7;8;21;0;—;36
LEWISTOWN 55, HARDIN 18
|Lewistown;14;13;28;0;—;55
|Hardin;0;12;0;6;—;18
COLUMBIA FALLS 69, BROWNING 12
|Columbia Falls;0;0;0;0;—;69
|Browning;0;0;0;0;—;12
WHITEFISH 48, LIBBY 39
|Libby;0;0;0;0;—;39
|Whitefish;0;0;0;0;—;48
BILLINGS CENTRAL 35, SIDNEY 0
|Sidney;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Billings Central;14;0;14;7;—;35
LAUREL 12, MILES CITY 7
|Laurel;0;0;0;0;—;12
|Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;7
CORVALLIS 52, EAST HELENA 13
|East Helena;0;13;0;0;—;13
|Corvallis;17;14;14;7;—;52
FRENCHTOWN 36, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Frenchtown;8;14;7;7;—;36
|Butte Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
FRE — Belcourt 5 run (Michaud pass from Hardy), :23
FRE — Rausch 1 run (Kleinsmith kick), 3:00
FRE — Michaud 22 interception return (Kleinsmith kick), 2:03
FRE — Hicks 9 run (Kleinsmith kick), 2:05
HAMILTON 42, RONAN 7
|Hamilton;21;14;7;0;—;42
|Ronan;0;0;0;7;—;7
HAM — Searle 95 kickoff return (Searle kick), 11:4
HAM — Frederick 5 run (Searle kick), 7:47
HAM — Anson 3 run (Searle kick), 5:12
HAM — O'Connell 18 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 955
HAM — O'Connell 45 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 625
HAM — O'Connell 22 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 412
RON — McCrae pass from Cheff (Teague kick), 615
Class B
HUNTLEY PROJECT 62, BAKER 0
|Baker;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Huntley Project;21;14;7;20;—;62
HUN — McNiven 20 pass from Cook (Hasler kick)
HUN — Sholley 25 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Wylee Lindeen 6 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Wohlfeil 7 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Sholley 17 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Wylee Lindeen 40 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Wohlfeil 5 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Grady Schmidt 4 run (Hasler kick)
HUN — Beard 23 run
SHEPHERD 32, RED LODGE 13
|Red Lodge;0;0;0;0;—;13
|Shepherd;0;0;0;0;—;32
GLASGOW 60, CONRAD 0
|Conrad;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Glasgow;0;0;0;0;—;60
MALTA 35, CUT BANK 6
|Malta;0;0;0;0;—;35
|Cut Bank;0;0;0;0;—;6
MANHATTAN 12, JEFFERSON 0
|Jefferson;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;12
TOWNSEND 47, COLUMBUS 8
|Columbus;0;8;0;0;—;8
|Townsend;7;19;14;7;—;47
TOW — Mattson 90 interception return (n/a kick), 5:24
COL — Adams 10 pass from Mason Meier (Stevens run), 11:15
TOW — Jones 5 pass from Racht (n/a kick), 9:04
TOW — Garcia 8 pass from Racht (kick failed), 4:55
TOW — Deegan Mattson 9 pass from Racht (pass failed), 3:15
TOW — Sweat 60 run (n/a run)
WHITEHALL 35, BIG TIMBER 6
|Big Timber;0;0;0;0;—;6
|Whitehall;0;0;0;0;—;35
EUREKA 59, THOMPSON FALLS 13
|Thompson Falls;0;7;6;0;—;13
|Eureka;6;27;19;7;—;59
FLORENCE-CARLTON 46, ANACONDA 0
|Anaconda;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Florence-Carlton;26;14;0;6;—;46
FLO — William Wagner 76 kickoff return (Cole Fowler kick)
FLO — Sunderland 5 run (kick failed)
FLO — Brody Duchien 2 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)
FLO — Winters 23 pass from Patrick Duchien (kick failed)
FLO — Abbott 21 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)
FLO — Alexander 6 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)
FLO — Chase 5 run (kick failed)
8-player
CULBERTSON 40, FAIRVIEW 28
|Fairview;0;0;0;0;—;28
|Culbertson;0;0;0;0;—;40
FAI — Sharbono 20 run (pass failed), 10:00
FAI — Sharbono 2 run (Sharbono run), 6:45
FAI — Sharbono 5 pass from Tjelde (run failed), 7:33
FAI — Sharbono 15 pass from Tjelde, :43
None reported for Culbertson at press time.
FORT BENTON 2, HAYS-LODGEPOLE 0
|Hays-Lodgepole;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Fort Benton;0;0;0;0;—;2
CASCADE 32, SEELEY-SWAN 24
|Seeley-Swan;2;12;8;2;—;24
|Cascade;0;16;8;8;—;32
SEE — Team safety
CAS — Sawyer 17 pass from Lewis (Two-point conversion)
SEE — Hawkinson 24 pass (Two-point conversion failed)
SEE — Haley 24 pass from Dunster (Two-point conversion failed)
CAS — Casavant 35 pass from Lewis (Two-point conversion)
CAS — Casavant 42 pass from Lewis (Lewis run)
SEE — 17 run (Haley run)
CAS — Sawyer 13 run (Lewis run)
SEE — Team safety
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 58, SHERIDAN 6
|Drummond-Philipsburg;28;14;8;8;—;58
|Sheridan;0;0;6;0;—;6
ENNIS 52, CHOTEAU 14
|Ennis;0;0;0;0;—;52
|Choteau;0;0;0;0;—;14
SIMMS 54, LONE PEAK 48
|Simms;8;6;28;12;—;54
|Lone Peak;14;14;20;0;—;48
ARLEE 62, TROY 20
|Arlee;8;24;22;8;—;62
|Troy;6;0;14;0;—;20
ST. IGNATIUS 64, DARBY 14
|St. Ignatius;0;0;0;0;—;64
|Darby;0;0;0;0;—;14
SUPERIOR 56, CHARLO 32
|Charlo;6;20;6;0;—;32
|Superior;8;18;16;14;—;56
CHA — Love 24 pass from Hollow (pass failed), :59
SUP — Milender 70 kickoff return (Vulles run), :46
CHA — Hollow 1 run (run failed), 9:06
SUP — Milender 58 run (run failed), 8:21
CHA — Piedalue 9 run (run failed), 4:54
SUP — Kovalsky 18 pass from Plakke (run failed), 3:58
CHA — Love 65 kickoff return (Hollow run), 3:42
SUP — Milender 17 pass from Green (run failed), :19
SUP — Kovalsky 6 run (Vulles run), 8:00
CHA — Love 28 pass from Hollow (run failed), 7:18
SUP — Buchanan safety, 4:46
SUP — Woodson 1 run (run failed), 2:42
SUP — Woodson 1 run (Milender run), 9:26
SUP — Milender 14 run (pass failed), 3:00
6-player
HIGHWOOD 40, DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 14
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;8;6;—;14
|Highwood;6;0;28;6;—;40
HIG — Bahnmiller 20 run (kick failed)
DEN — Vincent 48 pass from Smith (Hoffmeister kick)
HIG — Noble 39 pass from Bahnmiller (Bahnmiller kick)
HIG — Bahnmiller 23 pass from Noble (kick failed)
HIG — Bahnmiller 79 pass from Noble (Caldwell pass from Tinklenberg)
HIG — Bahnmiller 32 pass from Noble (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)
HIG — Bowman 24 run (pass failed)
DEN — Axel Becker 6 run (run failed)
ROY-WINIFRED 35, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 28
|Roy-Winifred;0;0;0;0;—;35
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;0;0;0;0;—;28
RICHEY-LAMBERT 77, WIBAUX 46
|Wibaux;0;0;0;0;—;46
|Richey-Lambert;0;0;0;0;—;77
VALIER 18, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 14
|Power-Dutton-Brady;7;7;0;0;—;14
|Valier;0;0;0;0;—;18
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 58, FROMBERG-BELFRY 7
|Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;7
|Broadview-Lavina;0;0;0;0;—;58
CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 40, BRIDGER 22
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone;6;20;6;8;—;40
|Bridger;0;14;8;0;—;22
CHM — Duncan 17 pass from Grebe (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 2 run (Goltz kick)
CHM — Grebe 3 run (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 78 kickoff return (Goltz kick)
CHM — Grebe 5 run (Grebe kick)
CHM — Snively 3 pass from Duncan (kick failed)
BRI — Goltz 70 run (Goltz kick)
CHM — Russell 27 pass from Duncan (kick failed)
CHM — Snively 11 pass from Duncan (Grebe kick)
SHIELDS VALLEY 48, REED POINT-RAPELJE 6
|Shields Valley;33;15;0;0;—;48
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;6;—;6
NOXON 42, GARDINER 7
|Gardiner;0;0;0;7;—;7
|Noxon;6;15;15;6;—;42
NOX — Knerr 10 run
NOX — Hendrick 8 run (Williams pass from Risch)
NOX — Brown 20 pass from Risch (Risch kick)
NOX — Hendrick 20 run (Williams pass from Wheeldon)
NOX — Williams 50 punt return
NOX — Bosker 5 run
GAR — McDonald 9 run
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.