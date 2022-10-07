Class AA

BILLINGS WEST 34, BILLINGS SENIOR 21

Billings Senior;7;6;6;2;—;21
Billings West;0;10;3;21;—;34

BS — Chapel 36 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)

BW — Johns 77 interception return (Kauwe kick)

BS — Chapel 17 pass from Oakley (kick failed)

BW — Kauwe 45 field goal

BS — Bergen 6 run (pass failed)

BW — Kauwe 20 field goal

BW — Humphrey 57 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)

BW — Humphrey 86 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)

BS — Garcia safety

BW — Claunch 4 run (Kauwe kick)

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 40, BELGRADE 14

Belgrade;0;7;0;7;—;14
Bozeman Gallatin;14;7;19;0;—;40

KALISPELL GLACIER 55, BUTTE 41

Butte;7;20;0;14;—;41
Kalispell Glacier;7;13;28;7;—;55

KAL — Bridger Smith 8 pass from Sliter (Measure kick), 9:14

BUT — Ossello 15 pass from Stenson (Duffy kick), 6:46

BUT — Stenson 1 run (Duffy kick), 11:54

KAL — Dorcheus 5 run (Measure kick), 11:27

BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 8:14

BUT — Stajcar 16 pass from Stenson (kick failed), 4:03

KAL — Goicoechea 21 interception return (kick failed), 2:00

KAL — Dorcheus 1 run (Measure kick), 9:05

KAL — Bridger Smith 14 pass from Sliter (kick failed), 6:54

KAL — Kastelitz 56 pass from Sliter (Measure kick), 5:23

KAL — Van Scholten 10 pass from Sliter (Goicoechea run), 1:28

BUT — Stenson 5 run (Duffy kick), 10:24

BUT — Luedtke 28 pass from Stenson (Duffy kick), 7:17

KAL — Goicoechea 11 run (Measure kick), 2:28

Class A

GLENDIVE 48, LIVINGSTON 6

Livingston;0;0;0;6;—;6
Glendive;28;14;6;0;—;48

GLE — Crockett 3 run (Ryan kick)

GLE — Berry 20 pass from Crockett (Ryan kick)

GLE — Sokoloski 55 punt return (Ryan kick)

GLE — Cayko-Zody 22 pass from Amsler (Ryan kick)

GLE — Franks 1 run (Ryan kick)

GLE — Hostetler 3 run (Ryan kick)

GLE — Williams 3 pass from Crockett (kick failed)

HAVRE 36, LOCKWOOD 7

Lockwood;0;0;7;0;—;7
Havre;7;8;21;0;—;36

LEWISTOWN 55, HARDIN 18

Lewistown;14;13;28;0;—;55
Hardin;0;12;0;6;—;18

COLUMBIA FALLS 69, BROWNING 12

Columbia Falls;0;0;0;0;—;69
Browning;0;0;0;0;—;12

WHITEFISH 48, LIBBY 39

Libby;0;0;0;0;—;39
Whitefish;0;0;0;0;—;48

BILLINGS CENTRAL 35, SIDNEY 0

Sidney;0;0;0;0;—;0
Billings Central;14;0;14;7;—;35

LAUREL 12, MILES CITY 7

Laurel;0;0;0;0;—;12
Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;7

CORVALLIS 52, EAST HELENA 13

East Helena;0;13;0;0;—;13
Corvallis;17;14;14;7;—;52

FRENCHTOWN 36, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Frenchtown;8;14;7;7;—;36
Butte Central;0;0;0;0;—;0

FRE — Belcourt 5 run (Michaud pass from Hardy), :23

FRE — Rausch 1 run (Kleinsmith kick), 3:00

FRE — Michaud 22 interception return (Kleinsmith kick), 2:03

FRE — Hicks 9 run (Kleinsmith kick), 2:05

HAMILTON 42, RONAN 7

Hamilton;21;14;7;0;—;42
Ronan;0;0;0;7;—;7

HAM — Searle 95 kickoff return (Searle kick), 11:4

HAM — Frederick 5 run (Searle kick), 7:47

HAM — Anson 3 run (Searle kick), 5:12

HAM — O'Connell 18 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 955

HAM — O'Connell 45 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 625

HAM — O'Connell 22 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 412

RON — McCrae pass from Cheff (Teague kick), 615

Class B

HUNTLEY PROJECT 62, BAKER 0

Baker;0;0;0;0;—;0
Huntley Project;21;14;7;20;—;62

HUN — McNiven 20 pass from Cook (Hasler kick)

HUN — Sholley 25 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Wylee Lindeen 6 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Wohlfeil 7 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Sholley 17 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Wylee Lindeen 40 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Wohlfeil 5 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Grady Schmidt 4 run (Hasler kick)

HUN — Beard 23 run

SHEPHERD 32, RED LODGE 13

Red Lodge;0;0;0;0;—;13
Shepherd;0;0;0;0;—;32

GLASGOW 60, CONRAD 0

Conrad;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glasgow;0;0;0;0;—;60

MALTA 35, CUT BANK 6

Malta;0;0;0;0;—;35
Cut Bank;0;0;0;0;—;6

MANHATTAN 12, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson;0;0;0;0;—;0
Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;12

TOWNSEND 47, COLUMBUS 8

Columbus;0;8;0;0;—;8
Townsend;7;19;14;7;—;47

TOW — Mattson 90 interception return (n/a kick), 5:24

COL — Adams 10 pass from Mason Meier (Stevens run), 11:15

TOW — Jones 5 pass from Racht (n/a kick), 9:04

TOW — Garcia 8 pass from Racht (kick failed), 4:55

TOW — Deegan Mattson 9 pass from Racht (pass failed), 3:15

TOW — Sweat 60 run (n/a run)

WHITEHALL 35, BIG TIMBER 6

Big Timber;0;0;0;0;—;6
Whitehall;0;0;0;0;—;35

EUREKA 59, THOMPSON FALLS 13

Thompson Falls;0;7;6;0;—;13
Eureka;6;27;19;7;—;59

FLORENCE-CARLTON 46, ANACONDA 0

Anaconda;0;0;0;0;—;0
Florence-Carlton;26;14;0;6;—;46

FLO — William Wagner 76 kickoff return (Cole Fowler kick)

FLO — Sunderland 5 run (kick failed)

FLO — Brody Duchien 2 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)

FLO — Winters 23 pass from Patrick Duchien (kick failed)

FLO — Abbott 21 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)

FLO — Alexander 6 pass from Patrick Duchien (Cole Fowler kick)

FLO — Chase 5 run (kick failed)

8-player

CULBERTSON 40, FAIRVIEW 28

Fairview;0;0;0;0;—;28
Culbertson;0;0;0;0;—;40

FAI — Sharbono 20 run (pass failed), 10:00

FAI — Sharbono 2 run (Sharbono run), 6:45

FAI — Sharbono 5 pass from Tjelde (run failed), 7:33

FAI — Sharbono 15 pass from Tjelde, :43

None reported for Culbertson at press time.

FORT BENTON 2, HAYS-LODGEPOLE 0

Hays-Lodgepole;0;0;0;0;—;0
Fort Benton;0;0;0;0;—;2

CASCADE 32, SEELEY-SWAN 24

Seeley-Swan;2;12;8;2;—;24
Cascade;0;16;8;8;—;32

SEE — Team safety

CAS — Sawyer 17 pass from Lewis (Two-point conversion)

SEE — Hawkinson 24 pass (Two-point conversion failed)

SEE — Haley 24 pass from Dunster (Two-point conversion failed)

CAS — Casavant 35 pass from Lewis (Two-point conversion)

CAS — Casavant 42 pass from Lewis (Lewis run)

SEE — 17 run (Haley run)

CAS — Sawyer 13 run (Lewis run)

SEE — Team safety

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 58, SHERIDAN 6

Drummond-Philipsburg;28;14;8;8;—;58
Sheridan;0;0;6;0;—;6

ENNIS 52, CHOTEAU 14

Ennis;0;0;0;0;—;52
Choteau;0;0;0;0;—;14

SIMMS 54, LONE PEAK 48

Simms;8;6;28;12;—;54
Lone Peak;14;14;20;0;—;48

ARLEE 62, TROY 20

Arlee;8;24;22;8;—;62
Troy;6;0;14;0;—;20

ST. IGNATIUS 64, DARBY 14

St. Ignatius;0;0;0;0;—;64
Darby;0;0;0;0;—;14

SUPERIOR 56, CHARLO 32

Charlo;6;20;6;0;—;32
Superior;8;18;16;14;—;56

CHA — Love 24 pass from Hollow (pass failed), :59

SUP — Milender 70 kickoff return (Vulles run), :46

CHA — Hollow 1 run (run failed), 9:06

SUP — Milender 58 run (run failed), 8:21

CHA — Piedalue 9 run (run failed), 4:54

SUP — Kovalsky 18 pass from Plakke (run failed), 3:58

CHA — Love 65 kickoff return (Hollow run), 3:42

SUP — Milender 17 pass from Green (run failed), :19

SUP — Kovalsky 6 run (Vulles run), 8:00

CHA — Love 28 pass from Hollow (run failed), 7:18

SUP — Buchanan safety, 4:46

SUP — Woodson 1 run (run failed), 2:42

SUP — Woodson 1 run (Milender run), 9:26

SUP — Milender 14 run (pass failed), 3:00

6-player

HIGHWOOD 40, DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 14

Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;8;6;—;14
Highwood;6;0;28;6;—;40

HIG — Bahnmiller 20 run (kick failed)

DEN — Vincent 48 pass from Smith (Hoffmeister kick)

HIG — Noble 39 pass from Bahnmiller (Bahnmiller kick)

HIG — Bahnmiller 23 pass from Noble (kick failed)

HIG — Bahnmiller 79 pass from Noble (Caldwell pass from Tinklenberg)

HIG — Bahnmiller 32 pass from Noble (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)

HIG — Bowman 24 run (pass failed)

DEN — Axel Becker 6 run (run failed)

ROY-WINIFRED 35, CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 28

Roy-Winifred;0;0;0;0;—;35
Chester-Joplin-Inverness;0;0;0;0;—;28

RICHEY-LAMBERT 77, WIBAUX 46

Wibaux;0;0;0;0;—;46
Richey-Lambert;0;0;0;0;—;77

VALIER 18, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 14

Power-Dutton-Brady;7;7;0;0;—;14
Valier;0;0;0;0;—;18

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 58, FROMBERG-BELFRY 7

Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;7
Broadview-Lavina;0;0;0;0;—;58

CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 40, BRIDGER 22

Custer-Hysham-Melstone;6;20;6;8;—;40
Bridger;0;14;8;0;—;22

CHM — Duncan 17 pass from Grebe (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 2 run (Goltz kick)

CHM — Grebe 3 run (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 78 kickoff return (Goltz kick)

CHM — Grebe 5 run (Grebe kick)

CHM — Snively 3 pass from Duncan (kick failed)

BRI — Goltz 70 run (Goltz kick)

CHM — Russell 27 pass from Duncan (kick failed)

CHM — Snively 11 pass from Duncan (Grebe kick)

SHIELDS VALLEY 48, REED POINT-RAPELJE 6

Shields Valley;33;15;0;0;—;48
Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;6;—;6

NOXON 42, GARDINER 7

Gardiner;0;0;0;7;—;7
Noxon;6;15;15;6;—;42

NOX — Knerr 10 run

NOX — Hendrick 8 run (Williams pass from Risch)

NOX — Brown 20 pass from Risch (Risch kick)

NOX — Hendrick 20 run (Williams pass from Wheeldon)

NOX — Williams 50 punt return

NOX — Bosker 5 run

GAR — McDonald 9 run

Tags

Load comments