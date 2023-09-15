High school football standings
Through Friday, Sept. 15
Eastern AA
Bozeman; 2-0; 4-0
Bozeman Gallatin; 2-0; 4-0
Billings West; 2-0; 2-2
Great Falls; 1-1; 2-2
Billings Skyview; 1-1; 1-3
Great Falls CMR; 0-2; 2-2
Billings Senior; 0-2; 1-3
Belgrade; 0-2; 0-4
Western AA
Butte; 2-0; 3-1
Missoula Sentinel; 2-0; 3-1
Kalispell Glacier; 1-1; 3-1
Helena; 1-1; 2-2
Helena Capital; 1-1; 2-2
Missoula Big Sky; 1-1; 2-2
Kalispell Flathead; 0-2; 1-3
Missoula Hellgate; 0-2; 0-4
CLASS A
Southwest A
Corvallis; 2-0; 4-0
Hamilton; 2-0; 4-0
Dillon; 2-0; 3-0
Frenchtown; 0-2; 0-3
Butte Central; 0-2; 0-4
Stevensville; 0-2; 0-4
Northwest A
Bigfork; 3-0; 3-1
Whitefish; 1-0; 1-3
Columbia Falls; 1-1; 2-2
Libby; 1-2; 2-2
Polson; 1-2; 2-2
Ronan; 1-2; 2-2
Browning; 0-1; 2-2
Northeast A
Glendive; 2-0; 2-2
Lewistown; 1-0; 4-0
Havre; 1-1; 2-2
Sidney; 0-1; 0-4
Miles City; 0-2; 1-3
Southeast A
Billings Central; 2-0; 4-0
Laurel; 1-1; 2-2
East Helena; 1-1; 1-3
Lockwood; 0-0; 3-1
Hardin; 0-2; 1-3
CLASS B
Eastern B
Red Lodge; 2-0; 4-0
Shepherd; 1-0; 3-1
Huntley Project; 1-0; 2-2
Baker; 1-1; 2-2
Colstrip; 1-1; 1-3
Joliet; 0-2; 2-2
Roundup; 0-2; 0-4
Northern B
Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2
Conrad; 0-0; 1-2
Cut Bank; 0-0; 1-2
Malta; 0-0; 1-2
Glasgow; 0-0; 0-4
Wolf Point; 0-1; 0-4
Southern B
Columbus; 1-0; 4-0
Big Timber; 0-1; 2-2
Jefferson; 0-0; 3-1
Manhattan; 0-0; 3-1
Three Forks; 0-0; 3-1
Townsend; 0-0; 1-2
Western B
Eureka; 0-0; 4-0
Florence-Carlton; 0-0; 4-0
Missoula Loyola; 0-0; 3-0
Thompson Falls; 0-0; 1-3
Whitehall; 0-0; 1-3
Anaconda; 0-0; 0-3
8-MAN
Eastern
Fairview; 2-0; 4-0
Circle; 2-1; 3-1
Wibaux; 1-1; 3-1
Plentywood; 2-0; 3-0
Culbertson; 0-2; 1-2
Poplar; 0-2; 1-2
Scobey; 0-2; 1-2
Northern
Shelby; 2-0; 2-1
Belt; 2-0; 2-1
Fort Benton; 1-1; 2-1
Chinook; 1-1; 1-2
Harlem; 1-2; 1-3
Rocky Boy; 0-3; 0-3
South Central
Ennis; 4-0; 4-0
Choteau; 3-1; 3-1
Manhattan Christian; 3-1; 3-1
Simms; 3-1; 3-1
Cascade; 2-2; 2-2
Drummond-Philipsburg; 2-2; 2-2
Seeley-Swan; 2-2; 2-2
Lone Peak; 1-3; 1-3
Deer Lodge; 0-4; 0-4
Sheridan; 0-4; 0-4
Southeast
Ekalaka; 2-0; 2-1
Forsyth; 2-0; 2-1
Broadus; 1-1; 1-3
Park City; 0-1; 1-2
St. Labre; 0-1; 0-1
Lodge Grass; 0-2; 0-2
Western
Arlee; 4-0; 4-0
Valley Christian; 4-0; 4-0
Superior; 2-1; 2-2
St. Ignatius; 2-2; 2-2
Charlo; 1-2; 1-2
Darby; 1-2; 1-2
Victor; 0-2; 0-2
Plains; 0-2; 0-3
Troy; 0-3; 0-3
6-MAN
Central
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 2-0; 4-0
Centerville; 1-0; 3-0
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 1-0; 3-1
Roy-Winifred; 1-1; 3-1
Great Falls Central; 0-1; 1-2
Highwood; 0-1; 0-3
Hobson-Moore; 0-2; 2-2
Eastern
Froid-Lake; 2-0; 3-0
Richey-Lambert; 2-0; 2-1
Westby-Grenora; 2-1; 3-1
Jordan; 2-1; 2-1
Savage; 1-1; 2-1
Bainville; 1-1; 1-2
Plevna; 1-2; 1-2
Brockton; 0-2; 0-2
Terry; 0-3; 0-3
Northern
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 2-0; 2-1
Big Sandy; 1-0; 3-0
Valier; 1-0; 1-2
Power-Dutton-Brady; 1-1; 2-1
North Star; 1-1; 1-2
Box Elder; 0-1; 1-1
Heart Butte; 0-2; 0-2
Sunburst; 0-1; 0-1
Southern
Shields Valley; 1-0; 3-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 1-0; 3-1
Broadview-Lavina; 1-0; 1-2
Reed Point-Rapelje; 1-1; 1-3
Absarokee; 1-1; 2-2
Bridger; 0-1; 0-4
Fromberg-Belfry; 0-2; 0-4
Western
Hot Springs; 3-0; 3-0
Lincoln; 3-1; 3-1
Noxon; 3-1; 3-1
West Yellowstone; 3-1; 3-1
White Sulphur Springs; 1-1; 1-2
Gardiner; 0-1; 0-2
Twin Bridges; 0-2; 1-2
Alberton; 0-3; 0-3
Lima; 0-3; 0-3
OTHER
Livingston; 0-1
Mullan-St. Regis; 2-0; 3-0
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
