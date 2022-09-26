High school football

Eastern AA

Billings West; 3-0; 3-2

Bozeman; 3-0; 3-2

Bozeman Gallatin; 2-1; 4-1

Great Falls CMR; 2-1; 3-2

Billings Senior; 2-1; 2-3

Great Falls; 0-3; 2-3

Belgrade; 0-3; 0-5

Billings Skyview; 0-3; 0-5

Western AA

Helena Capital; 3-0; 5-0

Helena; 3-0; 4-1

Missoula Sentinel; 2-1; 4-1

Butte; 2-1; 3-2

Kalispell Glacier; 1-2; 3-2

Missoula Hellgate; 1-2; 2-3

Kalispell Flathead; 0-3; 1-4

Missoula Big Sky; 0-3; 1-4

Northeast A

Lewistown; 3-0; 5-0

Havre; 2-1; 3-2

Miles City; 1-1; 3-2

Glendive; 0-2; 2-3

Sidney; 0-2; 1-4

Northwest A

Polson; 2-0; 5-0

Columbia Falls; 2-0; 4-0

Libby; 1-2; 2-3

Ronan; 1-3; 1-3

Whitefish; 0-0; 4-1

Browning; 0-1; 0-5

Southeast A

Billings Central; 2-0; 5-0

Laurel; 3-0; 4-1

Hardin; 1-1; 1-4

Lockwood; 0-2; 1-4

Livingston; 0-3; 0-5

Southwest A

Hamilton; 5-0; 5-0

Dillon; 2-1; 3-1

Frenchtown; 1-2; 2-3

Corvallis; 1-3; 1-3

East Helena; 0-0; 1-4

Stevensville; 0-1; 1-4

Butte Central; 0-2; 1-4

Eastern B

Huntley Project; 1-0; 5-0

Baker; 1-0; 2-2

Shepherd; 1-0;  2-3

Red Lodge; 0-1; 1-4

Colstrip; 0-1; 0-5

Roundup; 0-1; 0-5

Northern B

Glasgow; 1-0; 4-1

Malta; 1-0; 4-1

Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2

Wolf Point; 0-1; 2-2

Cut Bank; 0-1; 0-4

Conrad; 0-1; 0-5

Southern B

Big Timber; 2-0; 4-1

Townsend; 3-0; 4-1

Whitehall; 2-1; 4-1

Jefferson; 1-1; 3-2

Manhattan; 1-2; 2-3

Columbus; 0-2; 2-2

Three Forks; 0-3; 2-3

Western B

Bigfork; 1-0; 4-0

Florence-Carlton; 1-0; 4-1

Missoula Loyola; 1-0; 3-2

Eureka; 0-1; 3-2

Anaconda; 0-1; 1-3

Thompson Falls; 0-1; 0-5

Eastern 8-player

Culbertson; 4-0; 4-1

Fairview; 4-0; 4-1

Scobey; 2-2; 2-3

Circle; 1-2; 2-3

Westby-Grenora; 1-2; 2-3

Plentywood; 1-2; 1-2

Ekalaka; 1-2; 1-3

Poplar; 0-4; 0-5

Northern 8-player

Belt; 3-0; 5-0

Chinook; 3-0; 5-0

Fort Benton; 1-2; 2-2

Shelby; 1-2; 2-2

Harlem; 1-2; 2-3

Rocky Boy; 0-2; 0-2

South Central 8-player

Drummond-Philipsburg; 4-0; 5-0

Ennis; 4-1; 4-1

Cascade; 3-1; 3-1

Lone Peak; 2-2; 2-2

Simms; 2-2; 2-2

Choteau; 2-3; 2-3

Sheridan; 2-3; 2-3

Seeley-Swan; 1-3; 1-3

Deer Lodge; 0-5; 0-5

Southeastern 8-player

Joliet; 3-0; 4-0

Forsyth; 2-1; 2-2

Broadus; 1-1; 3-2

Park City; 1-1; 1-3

Lodge Grass; 1-2; 1-2

Lame Deer; 0-3; 1-3

St. Labre; 0-3; 0-3

Western 8-player

St. Ignatius; 5-0; 5-0

Superior; 4-0; 5-0

Charlo; 4-0; 4-1

Arlee; 2-3; 2-3

Darby; 2-3; 2-3

Valley Christian; 2-3; 2-3

Troy; 1-3; 1-3

Plains; 0-4; 0-4

Victor; 0-4; 0-4

Central 6-player

Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine; 2-0; 5-0

Roy-Winifred; 2-0; 4-1

Highwood; 2-1; 3-2

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 4-1

Centerville; 1-2; 3-2

Hobson-Moore; 0-2; 3-2

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 0-3; 0-5

Eastern 6-player

Jordan; 1-0; 4-0

Savage; 1-0; 4-0

Froid-Lake; 1-0; 2-3

Bainville; 0-1; 2-2

Richey-Lambert; 0-1; 1-4

Wibaux; 0-1; 0-4

Northern 6-player

Big Sandy; 3-0; 5-0

Valier; 3-0; 4-1

Power-Dutton-Brady; 2-1; 4-1

Sunburst; 1-2; 2-2

North Star; 1-2; 1-3

Heart Butte; 0-1; 0-2

Great Falls Central; 0-2; 0-2

Box Elder; 0-2; 0-3

Southern 6-player

Broadview-Lavina; 3-0; 5-0

Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 3-0; 4-1

Bridger; 1-1; 4-1

Shields Valley; 1-1; 2-2

Fromberg-Belfry; 1-2; 1-3

Absarokee; 1-2; 1-4

Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-3; 0-5

Western 6-player

Lincoln; 1-0; 1-0

Noxon; 3-0; 4-1

Hot Springs; 3-0; 3-2

Twin Bridges; 1-1; 1-3

West Yellowstone; 1-2; 1-3

Lima; 1-2; 1-4

White Sulphur Springs; 0-2; 0-5

Gardiner; 0-3; 0-4

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

