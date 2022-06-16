GREAT FALLS — Some of the best high school football players Montana has to offer take the field Saturday night for a good cause and one final chance to strap on the pads before many head off to play collegiately.
The 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game pits 40 of the state’s best graduating high school players from the East against 40 from the West (plus two players from Canada) in a game “to raise money and to help the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington.”
Twenty-three players representing teams that won or played for a state championship in 2021 – 14 from the West and 9 from the East – will participate in the All-Star Game.
Billings West’s Taco Dowler, the 2021 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year joins teammate Isaiah Claunch on the East roster. That pair led the Golden Bears to a Class AA runner-up finish with Dowler hauling in nine touchdowns and Claunch throwing for north of 2,500 yards and 29 scores.
Four Great Falls High seniors – Bridger Polk, Devron Brewer, Ryan Krahe, and Zach Newton – will be playing in East team head coach Mark Samson’s final game.
Samson helmed the Bison for six seasons and made four-straight postseason appearances. He coached at Montana State Northern from 2004-2013 after winning three state titles in a seven-year span at Helena Capital. Saturday will be Samson’s third Shrine Game as a coach.
Dayne Barbie (Cut Bank), Anthony Savino (CMR), Jaren Perkins (Bozeman), Max Eaton (Dawson), Zac Malcolm (Billings West), Brock Hanford (Fort Benton), Sylvester Ibelo (Notre Dame High) and Jaden Perkins (Bozeman) will do the blocking for an East team back-field that features West’s Michael Deleon (1,644 yards, 16 TDs) and CMR’s Jackson Simonson (959 yards, 5 TDs).
Billings Senior teammates Tyler Simenson (71 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) and Caleb Romero (48 tackles, 6 TFL, 2.5 sacks) help anchor the East’s defensive line.
Malta’s Cash Salsbery will play inside linebacker for the East. His younger sister, Ceilya or CeCe, is a Shrine Game patient ambassador, as is Mazie Myers. You can read more about CeCe here and Mazie here.
The West team’s offense figures to be hard to stop. Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver is helming the West and his quarterback, Tyson Rostad, will split time with Helena High’s Kaden Huot under center.
Hamilton went 11-0 to win a Class A state title last season and Rostad was a big reason why, earning All-State honors on both sides of the football. Offensively, he accounted for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air, adding 18 on the ground.
Hamilton’s Tim Zohner (RB) and Jonas Johnson (C) join Rostad on the West roster. Rostad’s and Huot’s targets include Florence’s Blake Shoupe (46 receptions, 752 yards, 12 TDs), Missoula Hellgate’s Ian Finch (64 receptions, 1,003 yards, 14 TDs), Jefferson’s Jake Genger, Sheridan’s Kaiden Batzler and Florence’s Caden Zaluski.
Florence’s Tristan Pyette, a Carroll College commit, is fresh off catching two touchdowns for the North team in last week’s Class B All-Star Game.
Helena High and Missoula Sentinel each have five players participating in the Shrine Game for the West.
Huot, Chase McGurran (DB), Marcus Evans (ILB), Josh Golemon (T) and Forrest Suero (DT) will represent the Bengals, while Ramsey Knowles (G), Charlie Kirgan (DE), Drew Klumph (S), Chase Williams (ILB) and Connor McCarthy (DB) will do the same for the Class AA state champion Spartans.
West assistant coach and former Helena High coach Scott Evans will be coaching the linebackers after announcing his retirement in December.
According to the Shrine Game’s website, nearly one million dollars in donations has been raised over the last 10 years.
The East leads the all-time series 41-33. The West team won 21-12 last season, ending a three-game win streak for the East (2017, 2018, 2019).
Saturday’s activities kick off at 11 a.m. with the East-West Shrine Parade. The parade route can be found here.
The Shrine Game will follow at 7 p.m. from Great Falls’ Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. and pre-game activities start at 6:30.
