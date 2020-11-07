Drummond-Phillipsburg had something of an auspicious start when it fumbled early in its 8-Man quarterfinal football game against the defending champion Fairview Warriors.
Flint Creek's Kade Cutler and Preston Metesh miscommunicated on an early handoff, giving the Warriors an early bit of momentum. It was also just about the only play Cutler and Metesh didn't make all day.
The Titans regrouped immediately to down Fairview 48-6 and continue head coach Mike Cutler's final season coaching before he hands up the whistle.
"We did have a couple early turnovers, but the kids came out firing and got the lead early," Cutler said. "We held on to it for sure and the clock ran by the end of the second quarter."
Once the Titans get rolling, they don't stop and that has been a theme for the 10-0 squad this year.
Metesh immediately responded with a 54-yard touchdown at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter and the rout was on from there. Cutler scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half — from 10 and 25 yards out — while Metesh added 25- and 31-yard scoring runs in the second quarter.
In total, Metesh and Cutler accounted for six total touchdowns. Cutler also said Metesh's brother, Avery, had several important catches as well.
"It's hard to point to one (individual) as a standout when you have a team that fights so well together," Cutler said.
Simply put, Flint Creek was able to out-physical the Warriors at nearly every turn and in every facet of the game. Fairview did squeak out a few big plays, but was not able to put together the big drives they needed to in order to win the game.
Cutler was a little surprised the Warriors went away from their running game as early as they did, but it benefited the Titans.
"Coach (J.C.) Holland does out defense and he put together a good scheme," Cutler said. "We got some good pressure."
Up next for Flint Creek will be a game against a tough Fort Benton squad that fell in the state semifinals to the Warriors 48-8 a year ago. The Titans are not a team that likes to look past the opponent in front of them and after celebrating the win on Saturday night, will get after the Longhorns on Sunday.
"We're real excited ... any time you can win and move on, that's a great thing," Cutler said. "The kids are hungry, we've got seniors with two state championships and those kids are extremely hungry to go play another game.
"That's the beauty of winning at this point in the season, you get to play the next week."
In the other 8-man quarterfinal of local interest, Thompson Falls had to make the long journey to Scobey and fell to the Spartans 40-24, ending the Blue Hawks season.
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams exploded for 40 combined points in the second and Scobey held a 24-16 lead at halftime. Thompson Falls had the only score in the third quarter and led 28-24 entering the fourth quarter, but the Spartans scored two final touchdowns to seal the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.