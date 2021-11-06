PARK CITY — As they knelt on the ball to finish off a 32-20 8-Man football playoff victory over Scobey on Saturday, a sense of accomplishment flowed through the Park City Panthers with feelings of grief and sadness.
The Panthers had just sweated and ran and tackled their way to an impressive win in the quarterfinal round, and they did it with their fallen teammate, sophomore Jed Hoffman, at the forefront of their minds.
In the aftermath of an emotional week, Park City’s players, coaches and support staff lined up on the goal line and released black and red balloons into the sky as a gesture of honor and remembrance for Hoffman. At one point amid the silence, as the balloons were shrinking in the distance, a fan in the crowd exclaimed, “We love you Jed!”
Soon after, fellow sophomore Wyatt Story, one of Hoffman’s best friends on the team, was seen sitting in the end zone, his back against the goal post, his head down, his heart aching. It seemed like a microcosm of what the Park City community is feeling.
“We’re all dealing with this in our own way, but we’re dealing with it together,” said Park City coach Mark Rathbun, struggling to hold in his own emotions while surveying the scene. “It breaks my heart. You just want to scoop him up and hug him and tell him you love him. That’s about all you can do right now, just be there for each other.”
By all accounts, Hoffman, 15, was a well-adjusted and very well-liked student at Park City High School. According to his obituary published in The Billings Gazette, Hoffman loved his family, enjoyed sports (particularly football) and had a passion for working on vehicles.
According to various accounts, Hoffman fell to the turf while suffering seizure-like symptoms near the end of football practice on Oct. 26, and Rathbun and an assistant coach administered CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare, but didn’t pull through. Hoffman died this past Monday when he was removed from a ventilator.
Park City Superintendent Dan Grabowska said at halftime on Saturday that he wasn’t yet aware of a cause of death, or if one has been determined.
“None. None right now,” Grabowska said. “If there is they haven’t let us know.”
Last week, the Panthers beat Alberton-Superior 60-40 while Hoffman was in the hospital and there was still hope for recovery. The emotions were even greater on Saturday.
When the team took the field for warmups, Hoffman’s No. 17 jersey was hung on the goal post. Two players, Story and another sophomore, Ethan Cunningham, held the jersey during introductions and a preceding moment of silence. The garment was then hung on the crow’s nest behind the Park City bench overlooking the sideline.
Grabowska said the crowd that turned out was three times that of last week’s. Many spectators were wearing shirts commemorating Hoffman’s memory with the phrase “We Are PC” along with a Panther logo and the number 17.
“It just shows the support of our community,” Grabowska said. “And we’ve had phone calls, emails, deliveries from all around the state. Having everybody come in wearing the shirts, it’s just phenomenal to see. And it’s comforting to know that you have a community that cares.”
When the game kicked off, on the same field where Hoffman collapsed, the Panthers kept their composure. They dominated the second half defensively, limiting Scobey to one late touchdown when the outcome was pretty much decided.
Offensively, they scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Gauthier to Wyatt Hamilton with 19 seconds left before halftime to take an 18-14 lead, then came out and scored on the first possession of the third quarter, this time on a two-yard run by Hamilton.
Hamilton finished the game with four touchdowns, three through the air. His 27-yard catch and run with 2:14 left made the score 34-14.
“Once we got out here we gave it everything we had. It was all for Jed,” said senior lineman John Wetmore, who helped the Panthers control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. “That’s how the past couple weeks have been. Everything’s for him. Jed was great. He was one of the nicest kids that you’d ever meet.”
After the game, the teams exchanged handshakes. Scobey, which wore No. 17 decals on its helmets, retreated to the opposite side of the field and watched as the Panthers released their balloons in reverence to Hoffman.
“This game was about something more important. You try to keep your kids focused and stuff, but they get it. They understood the magnitude of the moment,” Scobey coach Brock Berryhill said. “Hats off to Park City. They came out and played great.
“I’m impressed with the leadership on their team, from the coaches down to the players. That was a phenomenal job by them. If you’re going to lose a game, I don’t have a problem losing to those guys. They definitely earned it and played really well.”
With the victory, Park City (9-1) advances to the semifinal round of the 8-Man playoffs, where they’ll play Thompson Falls (11-0) on the road next week. Thompson Falls defeated Belt 31-10 on Saturday.
The Panthers are trying to return to the state title game for the first time since 2005.
“It’s the same situation,” Wetmore said. “We’re not taking anything for granted. This week is done now. It’s over. We’re taking what we did right and learning from it, we’re taking what we did wrong and learning from it. It’s on to the next week. It’s all about moving on to the next week and winning, just for Jed.”
“It definitely is not easy, and it’s not going to be for quite a while,” Rathbun said. “We’ve talked a lot this year — even before — about all of us sticking together and how life correlates with football, the ups and downs and different things that happen and how we respond. We’re just a big family, and that’s what we’ve preached.”
Wherever the road leads the Panthers, they’ll always carry Hoffman with them in their hearts.
Photos: Park City vs. Scobey 8-man football playoffs
Park City Panthers
Scobey quarterback Boen Tande
Park City's Eyan Jordet
Zane Story shares a quiet moment with his son, Park City's Wyatt Story
Shirts were made in honor of Park City's Jed Hoffman
