Thompson Falls' Trae Thilmony looks for running room against Drummond-Philipsburg in the 8-Man championship game Saturday. 

 TIM ALLEN Flint Creek Courier

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls got two early touchdown runs from Ryan Bucher and held on for a 40-8 win in the 8-player state title game over Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) at home on Saturday afternoon.

It’s the first time since 1975 the Blue Hawks have won a state title. The Blue Hawks won back-to-back in 1974 and 1975 and they hadn’t been back to the title game since.

Thompson Falls finished the season 13-0, while Flint Creek fell to 10-1. The two Western 8-player schools did not play during the regular season.

Flint Creek has been a powerhouse in the 8-player ranks, winning state titles last season as well as victories in the 2017 and 2018 games.

Thompson Falls scored on its first possession on a Bucher scoot from 15 yards out. Running back Trae Thilmony set the score up with a long run on the play prior.

Following a back-and-forth defensive struggle, Bucher broke through with 3:58 left in the second quarter.

The Blue Hawks followed that up with a stop, but then fumbled, setting Flint Creek up with excellent field position. Chase Goldade took advantage and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left in the first half. Thompson Falls led 14-8 at the break.

Thompson Falls poured it on in the second half. Bucher added his third touchdown, a 53-yard rush shortly after Elijah Ratliff punched it in from a yard out to begin the second half scoring.

Hayden Hanks got in on the scoring with a two-yard rush early in the fourth quarter, while Nathan Schraeder picked up a fumble and returned it 14 yards to put the Blue Hawks up 40-8.

This story will be updated.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

