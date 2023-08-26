ARLEE — Three years of rigorous learning at the school of hard knocks have left the Arlee football team on the brink of something special this season.

The Warriors are big, strong and battle-tested. A handful of players on the 8-player team have three years of varsity experience and the stature to make an impact on any high school level in Montana.

No players are more imposing than seniors Jake Knoll and Jace Arca. They each scored four touchdowns Saturday afternoon in a 68-12 home debut win over Victor.

"The goal is to make the playoffs and stay strong throughout the season," said Knoll, who piled up 243 rushing yards and had a highlight-reel scoring scamper that covered 78 yards in the second quarter.

"I was real happy with the running we did today, the run blocking, our offensive line has made a big improvement from last year. We can give our QB time and we're smart about our plays, not young and dumb."

Setting a goal to simply make the playoffs may not seem like much for those who haven't been following the Warriors. It helps to consider what happened last season in a highly competitive Western Division that includes 2022 state finalist St. Ignatius.

Arlee was left out of the postseason despite a 5-3 record.

"Just missed it," Warriors fourth-year coach Quinn Huisman said. "It hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for this group, as they will attest. But they kept working.

"Where we are now is a testament to how much work they've put in the last three years and in the offseason. The offseason weight room has been huge for us. I'd say it's all coming to fruition."

Not only do the Warriors have a pair of running backs that can ruin the opposition's day, they've got a quarterback with big-play passing ability in senior Kendall O'Neill. He didn't throw a lot of passes Saturday, but he completed four of 12 yards or more and would have had even more passing yardage if not for a couple drops.

Then there's the defense and team chemistry. Knoll helps anchor the d-line and Arca just might be one of the best linebackers on the 8-player level. Together they help lead a squad that shows exceptional cohesiveness.

"We have a good bond off the field," Knoll said. "We consider ourselves brothers. We're always together, maintaining that connection."

In the end, the Warriors will go as far as their offensive line will take them. If Saturday is any indication, Arlee is in for a memorable 2023 campaign.

"I was real happy with our offensive line blocking today," Huisman said. "We had some big plays on traps, just basic toss B-hole plays that the o-line not only took care of their guys but got to the second level.

"They did remarkable."

Arlee piled up a total of 431 yards rushing and 61 yards passing against the smaller Pirates. Arca was Mr. Versatility, scoring the Warriors' first three touchdowns on a 56-yard run, a 12-yard pass reception and a 47-yard pass interception. He added a fourth TD late in the first half when he stole the ball out of the hands of a Victor running back and darted 25 yards.

Saturday should give the Warriors a good amount of momentum heading into a critical game Friday at 2022 playoff qualifier Charlo. Victor has a bye week before hitting the road for a game against Charlo on Sept. 8.