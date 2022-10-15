SUPERIOR — William Buchanan’s teammates broke out in song, singing “Happy Birthday” after it was announced during halftime of Superior’s game that it was the senior’s birthday Friday.
Buchanan is one of three starters, along with Lucas Kovalsky and Jaxson Green, who is a brother of a standout player on the 2019 team that was the state runner-up. Those three players, and several others on a deep team with nine seniors, have the Bobcats dreaming of similar success.
Superior is ranked No. 8 in the state and improved its record to 8-0 with a 56-20 home win over Darby. The Bobcats, led by head coach Jeff Schultz, will play for the Western 8-Man title Friday when they travel to No. 4 St. Ignatius for the regular-season finale.
“It’s been a fun flashback,” Schultz said, “because that 2019 team was very special.”
Buchanan has been a key in steering the ship. But he didn’t even plan on playing until his brother Wesley, a senior wide receiver and linebacker in 2019, got him to join.
Buchanan now starts on both the offensive and defensive lines. He also participates in wrestling and track in the offseason.
“I really didn’t want to do sports coming into my freshman year,” he said. “My brother, it was really annoying at first, but he told me, ‘I really want you to try it.’ I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll give it a try.’ When football came around, first two-a-days, I wasn’t sure. All those guys, they rallied behind me and they started screaming and yelling, and I was like, ‘I love this so much.’”
Green is another integral part for Superior. He brings physicality to the quarterback position as a 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior. He can throw the ball when needed but excels a tough-to-tackle runner and is punishing tackler himself on defense.
His toughness maybe isn’t a surprise because he was born in Butte and comes from Anaconda lineage. Growing up with older brother Trey, the senior powerhouse running back for the 2019 team, helped prepare him for football, wrestling and track.
“He was really tough on me,” Green recalled. “I’d antagonize him and I’d get whooped for it. He was definitely tough on me, but he definitely pushed me to be the person I am.”
Kovalsky is a versatile junior who plays wide receiver, the same position his brother Isaiah did in 2019 when he led the team in all three major receiving categories as a senior. He can also run the ball on offense and starts at defensive back.
Kovalsky is also a three-sport athlete who does wrestling and track in addition to motor cross outside of school. Time together with his brother in younger years was crucial for him developing a love of sports and seeing what it takes to succeed.
“We would hang out with each other every day,” he said. “We’d play catch. Anything, you name it, we did it. It was so much fun.”
Shades of 2019
With an 8-0 record, Superior is off to its best start since 2019. The Bobcats are chasing their third state title to pair with their ones in 2008 and 2012.
Buchanan was a freshman in 2019 and spent the season on junior varsity as Superior made its third-ever trip to the title game. He learned from his brother and that team about the hard work it took to get there.
His brother, as well as Green and Kovalsky’s brothers, will rewatch games on Hudl and provide feedback to Schultz and the current players. Schultz sees that same level of dedication from the younger crop of brothers.
Buchanan even writes his brother’s jersey number on his cleats each game because his brother is unable to attend many games because he’s playing football at Montana Western.
“I like thinking he’s here with me when he’s not,” he said. “I looked up to him and those guys a lot. They brought this different level. They were all brothers. They all bonded together. Even against teams that were bigger and were probably better than us, they were like, ‘We’re not going to let that stop us. We’re going to get back after it and crush it.’”
Green was in eighth grade during the 2019 season, but he still followed the local team, which was then a co-op between Superior and Alberton that went by the name Clark Fork Mountain Cats. He recalled seeing a group of players that was tight and together.
He sees similar traits with this team, which has had many of the key contributors for multiple years. The Bobcats graduated just one senior from the 2021 squad that went 5-3, and they didn’t lose any starters when the co-op with Alberton ceased this year, although three freshman Schultz thought highly of are no longer in the Superior program.
“I think the relationship with all these boys stands out,” Green said. “It’s a strong bond. We’ve all been pretty tight. That 2019 team had a big, strong bond too. That made them a powerhouse.”
Kovalsky was also in eighth grade during the 2019 campaign. He kept up with the team, watched games and got to know some players well.
The one game that still stands out is the state title loss, a 70-6 defeat in which Superior never recovered after giving up a touchdown on the opening kickoff. He’d like to rewrite that.
“I really liked all of them,” he said of the 2019 team. “They were all there for each other, just like we are. But the first play, they all just shut down after that and I wish they hadn’t done that, had put up a fight. It’s our year to prove it. It’s awesome we’ve rebuilt what we had.”
Finishing the job
It’s poetic that Superior has younger brother of stars from 2019 in their resurgence, but the Bobcats need more than just those three to have the success they’ve had and hope to have.
Senior Orion Plakke runs the two-QB system with Green, who plays center when he’s not taking snaps. Senior Decker Milender has been the leading rusher but also is a capable receiver and a potent threat as a special teams returner.
Seniors Wyatt Haworth and Chandon Vulles bring big bodies to the offensive and defensive lines. With a combination of size and speed, Schultz has switched to an uptempo, physical style to fit his personnel.
“Our one senior was a leader last year, but D-line, O-line, nobody wanted to step up,” Buchanan said. “I think the main difference this year is we have guys stepping up like Wyatt. He’s out there, he’s screaming. We’ve got everybody out there getting each other motivated.”
Running a two-QB system and having depth at the skill spots has led to an anomaly in which Superior didn’t have a player run for 100-plus yards until its sixth league game and still hasn’t had a quarterback pass for over 150 yards or a player eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game.
Those stats could mean the sign of a struggling offense, but the Bobcats average 60.25 points per game, while their 482 points scored are the most in the state regardless of classification. They’ve given up only 148 points, or 18.5 per game, resulting in a point differential of plus-334.
“I think the difference this year is the relationship but also the will to work hard,” Green said. “We work harder than any other team, I strongly believe it. I think we’re playing great. We know we have to go play hard every week.”
Schultz has focused on making sure he has a team that has the mental toughness to match its physical toughness. They take a break in practice equivalent to the length of halftime. A different coach on staff gives a talk about culture or mental toughness each week. The team dinner on Thursdays features a talk from a former high school or college player or coach.
The Bobcats knows there’s still much work to reach the title game. They have players who’ve seen first-hand that it’s possible to make it there. Kovalsky would like to complete the journey that the 2019 team wasn’t able to finish, which might result in them singing a different song: “We are the Champions.”
“Last year, we weren’t there, our mindset. We were below ground,” he said. “We’re all there for each other now. We’re state-bound and bound to win it. We’re working as one machine and doing really well. I really believe in our team. I know we can do it. We all know we can do it.”
