BUTTE – St. Ignatius, like most high school football teams, ended their 2022 season with a loss. The Bulldogs fell to Belt in the 8-man state championship game in November, 52-24.

Revenge was in the air at the 39th annual Bob Cleverley 8-man All-Star Game at Bob Green Field. The Blue team, led by six St. Ignatius players and former head coach Carson Oakland, took down the Red team on Saturday evening, 56-40.

The six players represented by St. Ignatius were more than any other team in the state.

Five players from Belt’s state championship team were on the Red team.

“It felt good just celebrating with the team, this team is awesome,” St. Ignatius’ Bryce Umphrey said. “It’s a good way to go out.”

Umphrey, along with Canyon Sargent, Carmine Adams, Kellen McClure, Chance Bockman and Kenny Ness enjoyed their last time on the field with their fellow St. Ignatius teammates.

They made the most of it, picking up the win to go along with both the team’s offensive and defensive MVP awards. Umphrey took home the offensive MVP after a two-touchdown effort and Sargent earned defensive MVP honors.

Sargent also scored two touchdowns for Blue in the victory.

“It’s a good way to go out, a lot better than last time. We grew up together and have done everything together, I wouldn’t want anyone else out there with me so it feels good,” Sargent said.

Best of all, the six seniors had the chance to enjoy one last game with their former head coach. Oakland is moving on to coach and teach at Polson next fall, but had one more opportunity to coach the 8-man game and his six seniors.

“It chokes me up. Those guys had a chip on their shoulder, they don’t like losing and they’ve worked their tail off. All six of those boys, they are great football players but they are better people, and they are going to go on and make the world a better place with whatever they do. I’ll always have their back with whatever they choose to do,” Oakland said.

In their last game together, the St. Ignatius seniors and the rest of the Blue team took advantage. Blue trailed Red by two points at halftime, but a big second half performance set the Blue team apart.

Red had a chance with the ball late in the game, trailing 48-40 with 2:41 to go. Umphrey, who wasn’t able to play in the state title game against Belt, came up clutch with an interception to get Blue the ball back with two minutes remaining.

Blue sealed the victory late with a lengthy rushing touchdown from Montana State-commit Hunter Sharbono. Fairview’s Sharbono was a difference-maker all game, showcasing his versatility by playing several positions.

Sharbono will be back in Butte in less than two weeks for the Montana East-West Shrine Game at Naranche Stadium.

For the Red team, Belt’s Bridger Vogl earned offensive MVP honors for his performance at quarterback. Cascade’s Connor Sawyer won the defensive MVP for Red.

After a week of practices and building camaraderie within the 8-man game, ending with a victory is especially sweet for Oakland.

“We’re all here, we’re all all-stars and we’re all competitors. At the end of the day, it’s a great experience and its fun but you don’t want to lose. Everyone on our team ended their season on a loss, so to see that smile on their faces at the end with the week they had, the memories they made and the friends they built this week, it’s really special,” Oakland said.

It was the first victory for Blue since 2019.

No matter the result, the Clev gives 8-man football players a chance to get together and for many of the players, one last game on the gridiron.

Sargent, a Montana Western-commit, emphasized how special the week in the Mining City was.

“This is a great experience to be here all week with these guys. To meet a lot of new people and a lot of great football players, it’s been great just to be here,” Sargent said.