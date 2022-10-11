DEER LODGE — The Powell County School Board voted 7-0 on Monday night to reinstate Deer Lodge football coach Andrew Verlanic, five days after he was suspended for his frank critique of community and school support for sports.
The vote came after public comment from a standing-room-only crowd followed by an hour-long executive session.
Verlanic was suspended for his response in a Deer Lodge News Network video when asked why the Wardens opted to switch sidelines this year. Many of the reasons revolved around lack of overall support for a struggling program, including the jeering of players.
Deer Lodge has been outscored 335-30 playing an 8-Man schedule this fall after traditionally competing in Class B.
"The juju needs to change," Verlanic said in the seven-minute video. "There's kind of a bad attitude about the school."
Verlanic went on to describe people "selling millions of dollars of assets just to get away from the school." He noted that some of his players talk about transferring to Drummond or Butte Central, and added that his own two step-kids go to Drummond.
"It's for a reason," said Verlanic, who sported a Powell County Wardens T-shirt in the video. "They have a better gym, they have a better weight room, better locker room, better cafeteria, and those things make a difference."
Verlanic, a former Drummond and Montana State standout, initially said he'd been told by athletic director Bob Schalk that he was fired last Thursday, a day after the videotaped interview. His status was clarified to suspended Friday by Superintendent Rick Duncan, who pointed out that only the school board has the authority to fire a coach.
KXLF-TV in Butte reported that the entire Deer Lodge football team turned out for the Monday meeting, many wearing "Team Andrew" shirts.
"He's more than a coach, he's a friend," junior tight end Louis Savalla told the TV station. "There's been plenty of games where we've had our heads low and we don't want to keep going. But no matter how much we're losing by he always keeps our heads up."
Deer Lodge is 0-6 with four shutouts in its first varsity season after two years playing junior varsity due to lack of numbers. The Wardens close their season with games at Simms on Friday and at home against Lone Peak on Oct. 21.
This story will be updated.
