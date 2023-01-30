MISSOULA — Clyde Tucker was nicknamed “45 Clyde” and was referred to as a “state champion” and a “Hall of Famer.”
Yet, it’s the simple title of “coach” that meant the most to him in the athletic arena. That defined the Victor native and three-sport coach who spent most of his 42-year career in Arlee along with short stints in Chinook and Belt from the 1960s to the 2010s.
Tucker couldn’t get enough of the coaching profession, so much so that he returned to the sideline several years after the first time he retired. He hung up his coach’s whistle for the final time in 2010 and died at 83 years old on Jan. 1 in Corvallis.
“Coaching was just in his blood,” Tyson Tucker, Clyde’s son and the Corvallis High School athletic director, said. “He knew from the time growing up that he always wanted to be a teacher and coach. He never wanted to move up and become an athletic director or a principal. He wanted to be with the kids teaching and coaching.”
Clyde led Arlee to its first and only state football championship, a 48-0 win over Park City in Class C in 1981. He guided the Warriors to a runner-up finish in 1986, a 46-18 loss to Terry. His teams went 90-9 during a stretch in the 1980s.
It was that 1981 title that Clyde had called his favorite coaching memory when he retired. He was chosen as the Montana Coaches Association coach of the year after that season.
“He loved that one just because it was his first year as head football coach,” Tyson said. "He got the ring for being coach of the year. Football, he was the most proud of being able to do that with those kids and do that with the Arlee community and how it brought them together.
“Then one day at basketball practice, he took his wedding ring off, set it on the bleacher and lost it. He came home and didn’t have his wedding ring, so his coach of the year ring, he put that on as his wedding ring and didn’t worry about getting another one.”
Football was Clyde’s favorite sport to coach, Tyson said, because of the strategy involved. He’d sit at their kitchen table at night drawing up plays and blocking schemes.
He enjoyed figuring out how to make plays work when Arlee went between 8-Man and 11-Man football. That ingenuity as a coach helped him get the “45 Clyde” nickname because his Arlee teams would often win by Class C’s 45-point mercy rule, Tyson said.
“There was a game at St. Regis or somewhere and they’re up 45 points and he told the kids, whatever you do, don’t score, I don’t want the game to end, I want to get some other kids in the game to get experience,” Tyson recalled.
“This one kid was running down the sideline and was going to score and he runs out of bounds at the 5-yard line and takes out the ref. The ref throws a flag and dad goes, ‘What are you throwing the flag for?’ Ref goes, ‘He ran out of bounds, game should be over.’”
Clyde’s love of football hit another peak when he participated in the postseason all-star games, including five East-West Shrine Games and several Class C and Class B all-star games. He coached in the Class C all-star games against Bob Cleverly, who the annual Class C 8-Man all-star football game is named after.
Clyde infamously didn’t watch much game film because it was stored in his head, he would say. A story from the 1993 all-star game Tyson’s senior year stands out.
“They’re on a lunch break and the coach of the other team is like, ‘Clyde, what do you think we should do before practice in the afternoon?’” he recalled. “Dad’s like, ‘Well, what do you think you should do?’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to go watch some more film.’ Dad’s like, “OK, I’m going to go take a nap.”
Clyde also led the Arlee boys track and field team to its first state title in 1993 in Class B, which still remains the program’s only state crown. He was the head track coach for 28 years, head basketball coach for 20 years and head football coach for 18 years.
He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1992. At that time, he had already been nominated for MCA coach of the year in 1985 and 1987, in addition to his 1982 win for football, and was nominated for national track coach of the year in 1988.
“My senior year, we won the state title in track, and it was a surprise for us to win the state title that year, and he was pretty proud of that as well,” Tyson said. “He found a way to get the best out of every kid. It was amazing how he could look at a certain thing and know ‘you need to fix this, you need to do that.’
“My sister loves telling this track story when she was in school and dad was in cowboy boots showing them how to come out of the blocks. He was telling them to make sure not to fall on your face and he almost falls on his face. That’s how he was, he loved always trying to show you how to do it. That was back before you could get on YouTube and watch a video."
Clyde retired for the first time in 2001 after 40 years coaching overall. He couldn’t stay away and returned in 2008 to coach the Arlee boys basketball team for two seasons.
Basketball was the one sport in which he failed to win a state crown. He still put together numerous successful runs as he brought home handfuls of district and divisional hardware. He led the 2010 team to the state tournament in his final season.
“He loved Arlee,” Tyson said. “He loved the people there, the community. And they loved him. There are life-long families he coached when he was first there in 1963 and then when he came back and coached in 2008, he was coaching third-generation kids, grandkids of the kids he first coached. He loved the community there.”
Arlee was close to home for Clyde, who grew up in Victor at the homestead at Tucker’s Crossing. After graduating from Victor High School and UM, he began his coaching career in 1961 in Chinook as an assistant football and basketball coach. He left in 1963 for his first of three stints at Arlee as a football, basketball and track coach.
In 1967, Clyde headed off to Belt, where he coached those same three sports. On the hardwood, he spent three years coaching Rick Goodman, who was the state’s career leader in rebounds when he graduated in 1971.
“That kid was an animal, dad would say,” Tyson recalled, “he was a tank on the floor and could do pretty much whatever he wanted to do.”
Clyde returned to Arlee in 1970 and settled down there to coach and raise a family with his wife Penny. He remained there for the next 49 years until moving to Corvallis in recent years.
All four of his children went into education. His oldest daughter Darcy has been teaching and coaching in Washington for over 35 years. His oldest son Craig recently retired after 26 years teaching and coaching in Choteau. His second daughter Clydine teaches in Washington. Tyson, the youngest of the four siblings, is in his 13th year as the Corvallis AD.
“When mom and dad moved to Arlee, he had kids living in the house with them because they didn’t have a home and so they’d be their parents,” Tyson said. “Some kids I played with, they’re like, ‘Your dad, he was my dad. I didn’t have a dad, my dad walked out on our family. Your dad stepped in and was that role for me. He will always be that father figure for me. I always treated my kids like your dad treated me.’
"I think it was way more than being their coach. He was their mentor, their friend and found ways to motivate kids and get them going on the right path. Sometimes it took him kicking them out of practice and they got the message and figured it out. He could relate to anybody and get along with anybody.”
