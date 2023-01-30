MISSOULA — Clyde Tucker was nicknamed “45 Clyde” and was referred to as a “state champion” and a “Hall of Famer.”

Yet, it’s the simple title of “coach” that meant the most to him in the athletic arena. That defined the Victor native and three-sport coach who spent most of his 42-year career in Arlee along with short stints in Chinook and Belt from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

