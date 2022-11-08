BELT – Something has to give Saturday afternoon when the Culbertson Cowboys travel halfway across Montana to face the Belt Huskies in an 8-Man football semifinal clash.
Will Culbertson’s vaunted offense continue to light up the scoreboard, as the Cowboys have done all season – including a state-best 120 points in the first two rounds of the playoffs?
Or will Belt’s rock-ribbed defense – the stingiest in 8-Man – continue to toss shutouts, as the Huskies have done in their past two playoff contests?
Most likely, the team that can find success on both offense and defense will move on to the state championship game Nov. 19.
“There’s an old adage that says defense wins championships, and this team of ours certainly plays good defense,” said Belt’s Matt Triplett, in his first season as head coach after several years assisting Jeff Graham. Belt outscored its opponents 419-60 in its 10 victories, including one forfeit.
“We’re not very big but we have real good speed and discipline, and maybe most importantly, we have an experienced team,” Triplett added. “We have five seniors who have been starting for three years and they’ve played a lot of football games.”
One of the more memorable games was a first-round playoff clash against Culbertson in 2021, which Belt won to end the Cowboys’ season. The Huskies lost the next week to eventual state champ Thompson Falls, but that was their last defeat. They enter Saturday’s gamer fresh off a 64-0 romp over Charlo and a 48-0 mauling of top-ranked Drummond-Philipsburg.
“I’m sure there will be a revenge factor for Culbertson,” Triplett said. “They’ll remember us.”
While Belt (10-0) is the lone undefeated 8-Man squad, Culbertson (9-1) has reeled off nine straight victories after an opening 38-32 loss to Chinook. That same Chinook team fell 46-12 to Belt in the Northern C title game Oct. 14.
Culbertson has scored a state-best 535 points but has given up 209.
The teams also have had one other common opponent. Belt opened its season with a 30-12 victory over Fairview, a team Culbertson defeated 40-28 a few weeks ago. In that game, Culbertson stars Kobe Nickoloff (four TDs) and Bridger Salvevold (two TDs, 193 yards rushing) accounted for all the team’s points and well over 300 yards of total offense for third-year coach Brian Manning.
“Those two are definitely the heart of their offense,” Triplett said. “They would probably run the ball 95 percent of the time if they could, and they set up the play-action pass.”
Recent opponents had had no success running the ball against the Huskies, who have limited playoff foes to 92 yards in the last eight quarters. Belt also has allowed only 95 yards passing in those two games, with two interceptions.
While Culberston relies on two star backs operating behind a big offensive line, Belt spreads the ball – and the yards – across its roster. Senior quarterback Bridger Vogl is the team’s top rusher with 338 yards, but five other players carry the ball frequently. Those six have combined for 28 touchdowns on the ground, and offensive linemen have added two TDs on trick plays.
Vogl has thrown 22 touchdown passes while completing 69 percent of his throws. Five different Huskies have combined to grab 22 scoring passes, including 10 by junior Ethan Triplett and eight to tight end Zach Feldman.
Triplett, the coach’s son, has accounted for 15 offensive touchdowns and one kickoff return for a score. Senior running back Garett Metrione has accounted for eight offensive TDs.
Those same Huskies form the core of the Belt defense, along with Keighan McDaniel and Reese Paulson.
“Our offensive coordinator Skip Garza likes to spread the ball around so none of our guys has big stats,” said Triplett. “Our starters didn’t play much in the third or fourth quarters (in several games) because we wanted to keep them healthy for the bigger games.
The games don’t come much bigger for both Belt and Culbertson, who aren’t exactly football powerhouses. This is Culbertson‘s first trip to the semifinals since 1973, and Belt's only state title came in 1994.
