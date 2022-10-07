DEER LODGE — Less than a day after Deer Lodge football coach Andrew Verlanic was told he was out of a job, Friday the Powell County High School Facebook page posted a clarification on behalf of superintendent Rick Duncan that the third-year coach has instead been suspended pending a school board meeting next week.
The change comes two days after Verlanic explained to the Deer Lodge News Network why his team recently switched sidelines at home games. A video of the interview was posted Wednesday and Verlanic said he was fired by athletic director Bob Schalk on Thursday.
Schalk confirmed that assistant coach Mac Bignell would take over for the remainder of the season to 406mtsports.com on Thursday night.
“They asked about the sidelines. I just kind of got sidetracked, wanting to do better for the kids,” Verlanic explained to 406mtsports.com Friday morning, saying he was told he was dismissed because, “I put the school and everybody in a bad light and embarrassed the community.”
Deer Lodge has a bye this weekend before closing its 8-Man season at Simms on Oct. 14 and then with the home finale Oct. 21 against 10th-ranked Lone Peak.
Verlanic confirmed to 406mtsports.com that he was notified of the suspension status Friday afternoon. Only the school board has the authority to fire a coach. The issue has been added to the agenda for Monday's meeting, with public comment moved to the beginning, the Deer Lodge News Network reported.
Verlanic said the Wardens chose to change sidelines for numerous reasons related to a larger conversation about lack of program support during a trying season.
Traditionally a Class B program, Deer Lodge is 0-6 after getting Montana High School Association approval to drop down a class after two years having to play junior-varsity schedules due to lack of numbers. The Wardens have been outscored 335-30 and have been shut out four times in 2022.
“One kid told me, 'Well shoot, Coach, I'm sure gonna miss the walk of shame past the home crowd after we get beat 50 to nothing,'” Verlanic recalled of his team's sideline switch.
It has been a tough three years for the Wardens.
Verlanic was hired just days before the start of the 2020 season, when they were forced to play a JV schedule due to low participation numbers. In 2021, Deer Lodge remained at the JV level before moving to 8-Man this fall so it could play a varsity schedule.
“It's been hard," Verlanic said. "Players don't want to go for JV. They don't. It's just we're not actually competing or whatever so they don't go for that. Then they go to 8-Man to compete at the varsity level where we have one senior. So, at some point, we're just boys against men because other teams have 10 seniors on the field and we have 10 freshmen.
"But that's the steps it takes and I've told the kids that we'll learn more from failure than success. We can use this to be better. We don't need to quit from our failure. We need to get better because of our failure so we don't continue to fail.”
Verlanic said Deer Lodge has about 20 players out this season.
“It was nice that we were able to have substitutes this year and could rotate in, which helped a ton,” he said. “We came up with it was all-new players, new playbook. Kids got that and we built an easy enough transition. Obviously aren't good enough, but it takes time.”
Verlanic and Bignell both starred at Drummond, so the competition in 8-Man level wasn’t a surprise. But Verlanic said there were other surprises.
“Really it shouldn't be this way. Like, you shouldn't get booed at a pep rally as a football team because, yeah, we're not good. I agree,” Verlanic said.
The on-field struggles are one thing. Verlanic and his staff also are navigating the administrative side of coaching, which he said has been complicated by having three ADs and two principals in his short tenure.
That's led to communication breakdowns, including one last week where Deer Lodge’s schedule said its game against the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op was to be played in Philipsburg when it was actually in Drummond.
“The only reason both teams didn't go to the different places is because my wife's a teacher in Drummond and it was on her schedule,” Verlanic said.
Verlanic confirmed the correct destination and time with Schalk, but the message wasn’t delivered to the bus driver, who was home making a sandwich when the team arrived to board.
“We could be better, me included — school, community," Verlanic said. "I'll take complete accountability on it. I don't think it's good enough. We can just do better. Why not do better just because you can?”
Verlanic said he accepted the job because of his positive experience as a player first in Drummond and then playing for Montana State. He said he wanted similar experiences for the kids in his community.
“There's so many kids that have been left out of opportunity to go on and do whatever, to do more," he said. "Even if you come back to Deer Lodge, if you brought skills and experiences from college, from other work, that's a positive for the community, that's a win. For them, I want them to have more.
“Failing isn't easy, and it's not fun to go out there, but you're at least putting the effort forward and that's reasonable and respectable and something to be proud of.”
